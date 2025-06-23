2026 Bentley Continental GT & Flying Spur First Drive: Cheapest Hybrid Is Hardly Humble

You could've forgiven Bentley for turning up its British nose at electrification. After all, few automakers made vast, 12-cylinder engines quite so central to their identity as the W12 was to Bentley's line-up. Instead, the luxury car company was one of the first to embrace the idea of going EV, even if the current 2035 deadline for that is a little later than first intended.

For all the demise of the W12 is a disappointment — from an engineering perspective, if not an ecological one — it's tough not to be excited about what replaces it. As we found in Bentley's new Continental GT (and its GTC convertible sibling) with the Ultra Performance Hybrid drivetrain, the combination of a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo gas engine with a punchy electric motor makes for a compelling plug-in hybrid.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Compelling enough — and expensive enough — that Bentley has cooked up a second version, for those who don't quite need 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The High Performance Hybrid takes the same strategy but here delivering 671 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque to the new Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GTC. 0-60 mph takes as little as 3.5 seconds, Bentley says: slower than the Ultra version, sure, but not by much.

When you're not flogging your British steed, the 25.9 kWh battery is good for 50-51 miles of electric-only driving, albeit on the WLTP cycle. Bentley doesn't have U.S.-cycle range estimates yet, though the Ultra-toting Flying Spur Mulliner is also rated for 50 miles WLTP but 30 miles on the EPA's test. Figure on something similar here.