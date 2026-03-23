Why The New Mercedes S-Class Uses Heated Seat Belts (And It's Not All About Comfort)
Heated seats are one thing, heated steering wheels are another... but what about heated seat belts? Sounds kinda nice, right? Turns out, the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class is introducing exactly that. It comes as part of the 2027 sedan's sweeping technological overhaul, but it's actually being introduced for more than just keeping you warm and cozy.
Sure, it's going to give you more comfort, but Mercedes-Benz is arguing it also delivers more safety behind the wheel. This is the crux of their argument: Thick coats can inadvertently create more slack between the seat belt and the body. That slack makes the belt less effective in a collision. By warming the belt itself, the system hopes to get a closer, more secure fit over you. Because when the seatbelt is warmed, you should be able to remove some of those extra layers before buckling up. That then gives the belt a better, safer hold on you. As out-of-the-box as it sounds, it actually makes sense. Whether or not drivers will actually bother to remove layers of clothes and put them back on before getting in and out of the car when the temperature is in the single digits remains to be seen.
Other new advanced safety features in the 2027 S-Class
The S-Class is already one of the most successful models in Mercedes-Benz history, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. That's why the 2027 model has put so much work into improving safety. The heated seatbelts come as part of that broader push. For instance, buckling up in a 2027 S-Class also involves new pretensioners, load limiters, and as many as 15 airbags. It's all meant to give you better protection in overall crash performance, where you need it most.
Beyond the restraint system, other new safety features include the snow light projection feature for easier winter driving. The 2027 S-Class also comes with Digital Vent Control. This feature will save your preferred vent positioning so you don't have to mess with it while driving. It can store up to eight different pre-sets and covers driver side, passenger side, and rear setups. There's also a new electric air filter that fills the cabin with fresh, new air every minute and a half. It even includes a built-in nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide detector.
All in all, some of the most comprehensive changes since the 2021 model's user-friendly updates. No word on pricing for this luxury vehicle just yet, but estimates put it somewhere in the $122,000-$133,500 range. For now, you can request more info and express your interest in buying on Mercedes-Benz's site.