Why The New Mercedes S-Class Uses Heated Seat Belts (And It's Not All About Comfort)

Heated seats are one thing, heated steering wheels are another... but what about heated seat belts? Sounds kinda nice, right? Turns out, the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class is introducing exactly that. It comes as part of the 2027 sedan's sweeping technological overhaul, but it's actually being introduced for more than just keeping you warm and cozy.

Sure, it's going to give you more comfort, but Mercedes-Benz is arguing it also delivers more safety behind the wheel. This is the crux of their argument: Thick coats can inadvertently create more slack between the seat belt and the body. That slack makes the belt less effective in a collision. By warming the belt itself, the system hopes to get a closer, more secure fit over you. Because when the seatbelt is warmed, you should be able to remove some of those extra layers before buckling up. That then gives the belt a better, safer hold on you. As out-of-the-box as it sounds, it actually makes sense. Whether or not drivers will actually bother to remove layers of clothes and put them back on before getting in and out of the car when the temperature is in the single digits remains to be seen.