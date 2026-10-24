12 Of The Most Affordable Electric Ovens You Can Buy, Ranked By Price
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On average, ovens and ranges need replacing about 13 to 17 years after first use. Because these appliances typically last a long time, replacing one when your old model starts to fail isn't cheap. Many modern electric ovens cost over $1,000, and premium brands can easily run much higher.
That said, it's certainly not impossible to find an affordable electric oven, as long as you know where to look. You can check your area for a scratch-and-dent appliance store, take a look at open-box appliances at big-box retailers, or peruse Facebook Marketplace or similar sources for used appliances in your city. Or, if you'd rather buy a new oven, your best bet is to wait for a major holiday, if possible, and start your search with one of these already-affordable electric ovens we've rounded up.
Breville Smart Electric Oven Air Fryer Pro (1 cubic foot)
An affordable alternative to a traditional electric oven is a smart countertop oven rather than one that fits between cabinets. Smart ovens are the new air fryers, which means there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from. One of the best we've seen so far is the Breville Smart Electric Oven, an appliance with 13 cooking functions, including toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook, and dehydrate.
It cooks using Breville's Element iQ system, which includes five independent quartz elements, smart algorithms, and digital PID temperature control with sensing. It also has a built-in light that turns on at the end of a cooking cycle and a two-speed convection fan that evenly distributes heat, no matter which cooking function you use.
With 1 cubic foot of cooking space, this smart oven can fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12-muffin tray, a 9 x 13-inch pan, or 9 slices of toast. Despite this impressive internal capacity, this Breville appliance measures just 21.5 x 17.5 x 12.7 inches, so it won't take up too much space on your counter. It retails for $399, and you can buy one at Amazon or Best Buy.
Insignia 30-Inch Electric Range (5.3 cubic feet)
The most affordable, highly rated electric oven we could find at the time of writing is the Insignia 30-Inch Electric Range (NS-RGFE50WH26). That's not surprising, since Insignia also makes one of the best affordable, high-quality dishwashers. Without discounts, this all-white oven retails for $599 at Best Buy, about $100 cheaper than many of the other ovens on this list. Or you can opt for the stainless steel and black color combination for $649.
This Insignia appliance offers an impressive 5.3 cubic feet of oven cooking space and measures 46.8 x 29.9 x 26 inches. It features two oven racks and six possible rack positions, a storage drawer below for pots, pans, or an oven rack when you don't need it, and a temperature range of 170 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Above the oven, there's a ceramic glass stovetop with a dual-size 6-inch or 9-inch burner, a large 9-inch burner, or two small 6-inch burners, mechanical knobs to control the burners, and a touchpad control panel to operate the oven.
Frigidaire 29.9-Inch Electric Range (5.3 cubic feet)
The Frigidaire 29.9-Inch Electric Range (FFEF3018LS) retails for $629 at Best Buy, before any discounts. Its full dimensions are 47.5 x 29.9 x 28.5 inches, which translates to 5.3 cubic feet of available oven space. It has two racks, six rack positions, and storage space below the oven big enough for muffin tins, cookie sheets, and other pots and pans.
This particular model features a stainless steel finish in front of and behind the stovetop control knobs, and a smooth, black cooktop with four elements, including two small burners in back, a large burner in front, and a dual-size burner in front that you can customize to be small or medium to fit your pan. The knobs to control the elements are above the cooktop, and right in the middle of the knobs is a panel to control oven temperature, set timers, and activate the oven's self-cleaning feature. Frigidaire scores highest among electric range brands for self-cleaning, with most of its ovens delivering great results.
Whirlpool 30-Inch Electric Range (4.8 cubic feet)
Whirlpool makes plenty of fancy, full-featured ovens that sail well past affordable, but this 30-Inch Electric Range by Whirlpool (WFC150M0JW) stays relatively affordable, especially if you can snag it on sale. At full price, this oven in black and white at Home Depot is $810; in stainless steel, it's $832. However, at the time of writing, the white model is discounted to just $629, and the other two finishes are slashed to $679. You can also find this oven at Best Buy and Lowe's for similar prices.
The oven measures 47.9 x 30 x 28 inches, offers 4.8 cubic feet of internal capacity, and has a small storage drawer below the oven. Its cooktop features raised edges to help contain spills and four coil burners: two large, one medium, and one small. Above the coil elements, each burner has a control knob, and a large button panel between the knobs lets you set timers, turn the interior light on and off, and control oven temperature, including a dedicated 'Warm' button to keep dishes hot until they're ready to serve.
Amana 29.9-Inch Electric Range (4.8 cubic feet)
If you're looking for cheap yet reliable appliances in general, beyond just an electric oven, Amana is one of the best brands to start with. Amana is one of many brands owned by Whirlpool, which brought it under the parent company in 2006 and marketed it as a budget-friendly, simple appliance brand. Amana's most affordable oven right now is the 29.9-Inch Electric Range (AER6303MFB), which retails for $620 at Best Buy with no sales or discounts. It's also available at Home Depot, but with a higher listed retail price of $688.
This oven model features a black finish all around, including on its ceramic cooktop. The cooktop delivers 1200 to 1800 watts across four elements: two large, one medium, and one small. The oven has 4.8 cubic feet of cooking capacity, two racks, and five rack positions. To help you decide whether it will fit in your kitchen, here are its external dimensions: 46.9 x 29.9 x 27.8 inches.
GE 30-Inch Electric Range (5.0 cubic feet)
The GE 30-Inch Electric Range (JBS160DMBB) is a great, affordable oven, retailing for $629 at Best Buy in both black and white. Its full price is listed slightly higher at $699 at Home Depot and Lowe's, but across all three retailers, it frequently dips to $619. Despite this fairly low price, it's a relatively large oven, measuring 47 x 30 x 28.8 inches externally and offering 5 cubic feet of internal capacity.
Below the oven, a storage drawer fits an extra oven rack and/or many pots, pans, and bakeware. Above the oven, a porcelain-enamel cooktop with four coil burners delivers 1250 to 2400 watts of power, split between two small-size elements and two large-size elements. Unlike many modern ovens with a touch or button control pad, this GE oven uses a simple knob above the cooktop, centered between the four knobs, to control the coil burners.
Hotpoint 30-Inch Electric Range (5.0 cubic feet)
Hotpoint is a lesser-known oven brand, but it's worth considering if you want an affordable appliance. Plus, even if you haven't heard of Hotpoint, you've probably heard of Haier, its parent company and owner of other appliance brands. Hotpoint's 30-Inch Electric Range (RBS330DRBB) is exclusive to Lowe's and priced at $699, though we've seen it on sale for as little as $575. This electric range is available in all-black or all-white, and the price is the same for either finish.
Inside, this oven comes with two racks, six oven rack positions, and a total cooking capacity of 5 cubic feet. Externally, it measures 47 x 30 x 29 inches, has a full-width storage drawer below the oven, and a four-burner cooktop above. The cooktop has four coil elements: two 6-inch and two 8-inch, delivering 1250 and 2400 watts, respectively. Along the back bar above the cooktop, a knob controls each burner, a centered knob sets the oven temperature, and a simple switch controls the oven light.
GE 30-Inch Electric Range (5.0 cubic feet)
GE offers a wide range of affordable oven models, an especially impressive feat for an appliance brand still made in the USA. One entry-level option is the 30-Inch Electric Range (JB256DMBB), retailing for $746 at full price at Best Buy. This oven model is available in all-black or all-white at that price, and it offers a solid set of specs and features.
Inside, it offers 5 cubic feet of cooking space, two oven racks, six rack positions, and a storage drawer below the oven; its exterior dimensions are 47 x 30 x 28.8 inches. On top, it features a porcelain-enamel cooking surface that's easy to clean and includes four coil elements. Two elements are large and deliver up to 2400 watts, and two are small and deliver up to 1250 watts. All stovetop and oven controls are along the back edge, including a knob for each coil burner and a button control panel with a display to manage oven settings, timers, the internal light, and more.
Frigidaire 30-Inch Electric Range (5.3 cubic feet)
The Frigidaire 30-Inch Electric Range (FCRC3012BW) costs $779 at Home Depot and Lowe's in all-black and all-white finishes and $829 in stainless steel, which combines a black cooktop and black door with stainless steel elements. At the time of writing, these electric ranges were slashed significantly to $599 and $629 for the white/black and stainless steel finishes, respectively.
This range offers a large 5.3-cubic-foot capacity, two oven racks with six positions, external measurements of 46.8 x 30 x 30 inches, and convenient controls. The oven has a simple control pad with a display to switch between bake and broil, adjust the temperature, set timers, and turn the light on or off. For the coil elements, knobs on the front of the range let you adjust the temperature without reaching over a hot burner. The cooktop has two 6-inch burners and two 8-inch burners, capable of delivering 1500 to 2400 watts at max.
GE 30-Inch, 5-Element Electric Range (5.3 cubic feet)
GE's 30-inch electric range (GRF500PVWW) is listed at Best Buy in an all-black finish and an all-white finish for $809. If neither color scheme fits your kitchen, GE offers a stainless steel finish for $899 or a slate finish for $989. At the time of writing, all colors except slate are discounted to $699, an absolute steal for everything this electric range offers.
This GE oven is one of two ovens on this list with a ceramic glass cooktop that's equipped with five elements rather than four. There's a 9-inch Power Boil element that reaches power up to 3000 to 3100 watts and ultimately speeds up the process of boiling water, two 6-inch burners that offer 1200 watts of power, a dual-size element that lets you choose between either a 9-inch Power Boil burner or a 6-inch burner, and finally, a warming element that only offers 80 watts of power and is designed to keep food warm until you're ready to serve.
Controls for both the stovetop and the oven are along the back edge, with knobs for the burners and a touchpad for the oven. The oven measures 47.3 x 30 x 27.8 inches externally, has an internal capacity of 5.3 cubic feet, and offers helpful features, including Crisp mode to mimic air frying, Express Preheat to speed up preheating, and a self-cleaning Steam Clean function.
Samsung 30-Inch Electric Range (6.3 cubic feet)
Samsung products tend to be pricey, whether you're buying a smartphone, a TV, or a kitchen appliance, but this 30-inch Electric Range (NE63A6311SS) is relatively affordable. At full price, it's $899 at Best Buy in stainless steel, but as of this writing, it's discounted to $679. For a Samsung oven this large and with this many built-in features, its sale price can't be beat.
The oven measures 47.1 x 29.9 x 28.7 inches, offers a roomy 6.3 cubic feet of internal cooking capacity, and includes a hidden bottom baking element that makes cleaning much easier, especially with its Self and Steam Clean features. Most ovens in this price range have four elements, but this one has five: two dual-size burners and at least one Rapid Boil burner powered by 3300 watts.
You can control all the elements with knobs along the back edge, plus a large touch pad sandwiched between two sets of two knobs to control the oven. The touch pad is extensive and simple to use, or you can also control the oven via your smartphone and the SmartThings app. Through the app, you can preheat the oven, adjust temperature and time, monitor the cooktop, save settings for specific recipes, and more.
GE 30-Inch Electric Range (5.3 cubic feet)
With a full price of $929 at Lowe's, the GE 30-Inch Electric Range (GRF400SVSS) isn't necessarily a cheap appliance, but it's affordable compared to other ovens from GE and other brands that soar well past the $1,000 mark, especially if you're looking for a range with a stainless steel finish. The all-black and all-white finishes retail for $849. That said, at the time of writing, all color options are discounted to $649.
The range measures 46.8 x 30 x 27.9 inches, has an internal capacity of 5.3 cubic feet, two nickel racks and six rack positions, and a removable storage drawer. Above the oven is a ceramic glass cooktop that's a breeze to clean and features four smooth burners: two 6-inch, 1200-watt burners; one 8-inch, 2000-watt burner; and one 3100-watt burner that can be customized to 6-inch or 9-inch. You can control the burners with mechanical knobs at the left and right corners of the back edge, and a touch pad centered between the knobs operates the oven.
Methodology
Before we started choosing affordable electric ovens for this list, we first had to determine what "affordable" meant. Across Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and a few other retailers, the cheapest range with a highly rated electric oven runs from $500 to $900. Most of the ovens that we included here were discounted to around $600 to $700 at the time of writing, but the price we noted within the post is the oven's full retail price.
To narrow our list further from ovens that fit between our affordable price range to ones worth recommending, we looked at customer ratings across the multiple retailers we mentioned above. For an electric oven to make this list, it needed an average rating of at least 4 stars at one or more sites and at least 100 ratings at each site, though most ovens have thousands of ratings across all sites.