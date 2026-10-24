12 Of The Most Affordable Electric Ovens You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

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On average, ovens and ranges need replacing about 13 to 17 years after first use. Because these appliances typically last a long time, replacing one when your old model starts to fail isn't cheap. Many modern electric ovens cost over $1,000, and premium brands can easily run much higher.

That said, it's certainly not impossible to find an affordable electric oven, as long as you know where to look. You can check your area for a scratch-and-dent appliance store, take a look at open-box appliances at big-box retailers, or peruse Facebook Marketplace or similar sources for used appliances in your city. Or, if you'd rather buy a new oven, your best bet is to wait for a major holiday, if possible, and start your search with one of these already-affordable electric ovens we've rounded up.