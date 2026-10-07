These Electric Range Brands Scored The Highest Self-Cleaning Score According To Consumer Reports

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While the more minor, regular chores like vacuuming or dusting are pretty easy to work into a routine, there are so many other household chores people dread doing. For instance, cleaning the oven. Most people only do it every couple months, if that, and it can be arduous and time consuming. It's especially frustrating if your oven is built into your electric range, requiring you to get on your hands and knees to properly clean it.

Thankfully, there are many electric ranges out there with self-cleaning features for their ovens, so you can avoid a lot of that manual work. You can turn it on and let it run while you go do other chores (or have some fun). But while that's a convenient feature, not every self-cleaning electric range actually performs the job well. Some brands produce far superior self-cleaning ranges than others.

Consumer Reports has performed in-house expert tests on dozens of electric ranges from many different companies on a variety of features, including baking, broiling, and more. Another of its tests was on the ovens' self-cleaning abilities, and in those tests, there were three brands that stood head and shoulders above the rest when it came to their electric ranges consistently delivering excellent scores for self-cleaning. Here, we're going to look at what those three brands are and which of their appliance models were able to pass CR's test with flying colors.