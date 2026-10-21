9 Aircraft With The Most Engines Onboard

If you visit a large commercial airport today, most of the aircraft that you'd find on the ramp would probably have two engines. While many aviation enthusiasts grew up looking at four-engine behemoths like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380, manufacturers are replacing them with more fuel-efficient twinjets. This is especially true after the introduction of high ETOPS ratings, which legally allow twin-engined airliners to fly up to 330 minutes from the nearest diversion airport.

However, aviation hasn't always been this way. At one point, large aircraft needed more than four engines just to take off. So, we're picking out a few airplanes that had the greatest number of engines aboard. We're only choosing crewed aircraft that required more than four working engines to take off and successfully flew at least once.

So, we're not including NASA's experimental X-57 Maxwell, which never achieved first flight, the relatively large Caprino Ca.60 Transaereo, which crashed on its first fully loaded test flight, or the five-engine Boeing 747SP that Pratt & Whitney used as an engine test bed.