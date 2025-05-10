What Is ETOPS And Why Is It Important For Jets With Two Engines?

Getting on a plane and landing safely always brings a sense of relief, especially in light of recent crashes. However, this doesn't mean you didn't look out the window mid-flight and think about everything that could go wrong. What if the plane tire bursts at that height, or an engine catches fire? Can the plane keep going if it loses an engine?

This kind of thinking has actually shaped commercial aircraft design for ages. Planes that needed to cover long distances over oceans or remote areas had three or four engines. The thinking was that more engines meant better odds if one stopped working. But things are different now.

The advances in technology, coupled with a specific set of rules called ETOPS, have changed the industry. ETOPS originally stood for "Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards." These rules allow planes with two engines to fly the same long distances that used to need big, heavy planes with four engines. (There are still a few exceptions, though: planes don't fly over Antarctica.)

The main point here is that twin-engine planes have become the preferred option for many airlines. It's easy to understand why. Having fewer engines results in lower fuel and maintenance costs for airlines. This benefits passengers too, leading to somewhat quicker flights, fewer layovers, and, in many cases, more affordable tickets. But what exactly is ETOPs?

