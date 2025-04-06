Why Are Airplanes With Four Engines Being Discontinued By Manufacturers?

Four-engine airplanes like the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 were once essential for long-haul travel. At the time, engines weren't powerful or reliable enough to handle long-haul flights, which made four engines a necessity. Safety regulations also limited how far a twin-engine jet could fly from the nearest diversion airport, making three or four engines necessary for transoceanic flights.

As technology progressed and engine reliability improved, aircraft manufacturers began exploring alternatives to the four-engine model. This led to the rise of tri-jets like the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 and Lockheed L-1011, which offered slightly better fuel efficiency while still meeting regulatory requirements for long-distance routes.

The real shift then came with the introduction of larger, more powerful jet engines in the 1990s, which paved the way for twin-engine jets to dominate the long-haul market. The Boeing 777 was the first to break through with an extended 180-minute overwater certification at entry into service, setting a new standard that the 787 and A350 would build on.

By the early 2000s, new-generation twinjets were proving they could match the range and capacity of older four-engine aircraft, and all major airlines, such as British Airways and Lufthansa, started retiring them in favor of more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets. As a result, Airbus ended production of the A380 in 2021 due to a lack of demand, and Boeing's legendary 747 is no longer being built for passenger travel. This shift was largely due to two main reasons: cost-efficiency, and changing regulations and preferences.

