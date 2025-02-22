What Causes Plane Engine Fires, And How Common Are They?

Something nobody ever wants to see when they look out the window of a plane is black smoke or flickering flames billowing from one of the plane's turbine engines. Action movies may have you believe that the engine is about to explode and take the whole vehicle down with it, but that's probably not going to happen. Airliners can still fly if they lose one engine, so the plane will coast on its other engine(s) to a nearby airport for a safe landing, and the worst that'll happen to you is a lengthy delay and waiting in a terminal.

Engine fires are an occasional occurrence on any plane equipped with a jet engine, and they can certainly be alarming for both passengers and crew when they occur. It's for this exact reason, though, that there is both technology and procedure in place to halt the flame and manage its impact until the plane can be safely landed and the problem can be addressed directly by a repair crew.