What Happens If A Drone Hits A Plane? Here's The Damage It Can Do

Even though drones are relatively small and light, they can cause significant damage to an aircraft, especially if it hits a critical area during flight. Birds have already taken down a plane, as we saw with US Airways Flight 1549 in January 2009, when a flock of geese caused both of its engines to shut down and forced it to make an emergency landing on the Hudson River.

Drones are made of harder materials than birds, especially their batteries, and larger and medium-sized examples could also have around the same weight as a goose. This makes drones far more dangerous to airplanes than birds, especially if they come in contact with a plane during flight.

But what really happens when an incident like this occurs? How could something so small take down a much larger flying machine? Let's look at the kind of damage a drone can do and see how it will affect an aircraft in the air.