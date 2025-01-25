How Much Damage Can A Bird Strike Do To An Airplane Engine?

The recent tragic accident involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 in South Korea has been strongly linked to the aftermath of a bird strike. Although the full details of the accident are still to be established, investigators have found feathers in both engines. While speculating that this is the only cause of the accident may be inaccurate, it is undoubtedly a factor.

Advertisement

Famously, the "miracle on the Hudson River" incident was also a result of birds being ingested into both engines. These are two extreme examples that demonstrate that bird strikes can cause substantial damage to aircraft engines. However, the important point to note is that these aren't typical circumstances. While bird strikes on airplane engines are surprisingly common, especially during takeoffs and landings, they rarely result in accidents. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were 19,700 bird strikes at 780 airports in U.S. airports during 2023.

Understanding what happens to an airplane engine during and after a bird strike reveals why most incidents, though potentially destructive, rarely end in catastrophe.

Advertisement