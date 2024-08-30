What Causes An Airplane Tire To Explode?

Much like the need to wash airplanes regularly, as an act of maintenance to prevent problems down the line, these tires need to be replaced. Tires of all shapes and sizes, belonging to any number of vehicles, accrue damage over time. Extreme conditions can certainly speed the process up, but regular use will eventually weaken them and eventually those tires will fail.

Delta itself has not provided a statement on the precise cause, but a weakening of materials due to wear and tear seems most likely. It's possible (though not confirmed) that the tire had some sort of manufacturing defect that created a structural weakness. There's also a chance that something the aircraft rolled over during takeoff or landing caused some unforeseen damage.

These structural weaknesses tend to become a problem while the tire is under stress (i.e. the plane is in motion on the ground). However, in this particular instance, the aircraft is reported to have been undergoing maintenance and the tire wasn't actually attached to it. Rather, it exploded while being prepared for transport.

Unless and until Delta releases any details, the most likely explanation is that some part of the process inadvertently pushed an unnoticed structural weakness to the breaking point. And the resulting explosion was so strong because of the large amount of pressure these tires usually contain.