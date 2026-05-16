The World's Biggest Commercial Jet Engine Has Really Been A Challenge To Get Flight-Ready

The Boeing 777 is a large aircraft meant for long flights, with a wingspan of 212 feet, 7 inches and a length of 242 feet, 4 inches for the extended range models. The next generation of 777 aircraft, dubbed the 777x, is planned to be much more efficient in nearly every metric. As such, it needs better engines, and in this case, bigger ones.

That new engine is the GE9X, and it's billed as the largest and most powerful commercial jet engine ever produced. The front fan measures at 134 inches in diameter and General Electric, the producer of the power plant, says it will output 134,300 pounds of thrust. For some comparison, the Safran LEAP-1B engines that power a Boeing 737 MAX have a front fan diameter of 69 inches and each output of just 28,000 pounds of thrust.

Yet despite the accolades and its impressive technical specs, the GE9X has been stuck in engineering problem limbo, unable to get into mass production. Here's what's been holding things up.