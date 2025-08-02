Why Does The B-52 Bomber Have Eight Engines?

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a living testament to the saying — if it ain't broken, don't fix it. Boasting a service career that now numbers over seven decades, it is expected to remain in service until the 2050s, potentially making it a 100-year-old aircraft before it finally earns a well-deserved retirement. However, unlike more modern larger aircraft that typically have two or four engines, the B-52 is powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33-P-3/103 turbofan engines, each capable of producing 17,000 pounds of thrust. This is a lot of engines and all are needed to power a bomber that has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 244 US tons. However, eight engines might seem like overkill, especially when a modern airliner like the heavyweight Airbus A380 has an MTOW of 575 tons and only has four engines.

The story behind this design is largely due to the age of the aircraft. While the B-52 engines produce 17,000 pounds of thrust each, the four massive Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines fitted to some A380s are each capable of producing 70,000 pounds of thrust. Indeed, the first iterations of the plane (the B-52A and B-52B) were powered by eight Pratt & Whitney J57 engines, the first turbojet capable of producing 10,000 pounds of thrust. Still, the planes were considered underpowered. Ultimately, it was this lack of power that saw the J57 replaced by the more powerful TF33 in later variants. In short, the B-52 needed eight engines because of the constraints of the engine technology of the age.