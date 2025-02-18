Six Of The Largest Cargo Planes In Military History

Aircraft have a long and storied history of transporting goods that dates back to the earliest days of airmail. Though much like with trains and large trucks, designers quickly noted that when it comes to efficiency, bigger is better. This principle certainly applies to military applications, with some of the largest transportable armored vehicles weighing in excess of 70 tons. In order to transport as many of these goods in as few flights as possible, militaries around the world developed or adopted some truly behemoth aircraft. Some of these designs borrow heavily from civilian transport aircraft, while others are original blueprints. However, they all share a common trait: they move staggering amounts of goods.

The practice of building such dedicated transport aircraft dates back to the 1921 Vickers Vernon, with 55 production aircraft based on the Vickers Vimy bomber. The Vimy and its derivatives feature a gross takeoff weight of approximately 12,500 pounds — light enough that the largest aircraft on this list could theoretically transport half of all Vernons produced (with their cargo) in one flight.

Typically, operators field a variety of different transports to suit the specific flight parameters. The aircraft on this list represent cargo transportation at the strategic level — that is, moving the absolute largest amount of goods between two points. And they are utterly unparalleled at this specialized task. Let's take a look at each and their respective cargo capacities, from least to greatest.

