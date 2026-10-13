3 New Ridgid Power Tools That Just Dropped At Home Depot

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As one of the major power tool brands, Ridgid has built a reputation around more than just performance, thanks in part to its Lifetime Service Agreement, which provides lifetime coverage for eligible registered tools. Another part of its appeal is the sheer variety of tools available on a single battery platform, with the company's 18V catalog now featuring nearly 200 product listings.

That menu extends well beyond conventional drills and impact drivers, offering everything from those staples to saws and specialty tools, all sharing its 18V battery platform. Several have already proven popular with buyers, including 18V power tools with hundreds of 5-star ratings. More importantly, the shared 18V battery system means someone who already owns a Ridgid drill can expand into other categories without investing in an entirely different battery platform. And Ridgid isn't done expanding the lineup yet, with three more power tools recently joining the range.

Two of them belong to Ridgid's relatively new Nuke SubCompact Brushless family, a line built around packing plenty of power into smaller, more manageable tools. The third is a simpler (and possibly cheaper) alternative to a brushless saw the company already sells. All three are new additions rather than simply different packages for existing tools. As with Ridgid's other 18V power tools, these new additions are sold exclusively through Home Depot, even though Home Depot neither manufactures nor owns Ridgid.