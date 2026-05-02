7 Cordless Drills That Outshine Ryobi's In Price And Quality

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Ryobi is a consistently high performer when it comes to pairing low prices with high quality. As such, it's often hard to find great alternatives that match or surpass the lime green option's value. Users tend to rate Ryobi gear highly, although some performance issues do seem to persist with the brand's batteries. And digging a little deeper into the market of quality cordless drills, there's actually a wealth of options that blend great prices with high power output and potent, additional features.

The drill is a basic piece of equipment that no tool user can do without. This must-have home improvement item offers a powered approach to one of the most fundamental tasks you'll face during renovations, repairs, and beyond. Plenty of toolmakers offer numerous drills in their catalogs, and these seven options are all from high quality brands and have plenty of potency on tap. All of them feature at least one important aspect that surpasses the output of Ryobi's flagship 18V ONE+ HP Drill/Driver, a tool listed at Ryobi for a favorable $97 for the bare tool or $139 as a kit. It delivers 450 in-lb of maximum torque, a two-speed gearbox with a top speed of 1,700 RPM, and a 2.1-pound weight, with a 24-position clutch. These are all solid features and make for a robust drilling tool, to be sure, but there are some better options out there for users looking to veer in a different direction.