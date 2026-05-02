7 Cordless Drills That Outshine Ryobi's In Price And Quality
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Ryobi is a consistently high performer when it comes to pairing low prices with high quality. As such, it's often hard to find great alternatives that match or surpass the lime green option's value. Users tend to rate Ryobi gear highly, although some performance issues do seem to persist with the brand's batteries. And digging a little deeper into the market of quality cordless drills, there's actually a wealth of options that blend great prices with high power output and potent, additional features.
The drill is a basic piece of equipment that no tool user can do without. This must-have home improvement item offers a powered approach to one of the most fundamental tasks you'll face during renovations, repairs, and beyond. Plenty of toolmakers offer numerous drills in their catalogs, and these seven options are all from high quality brands and have plenty of potency on tap. All of them feature at least one important aspect that surpasses the output of Ryobi's flagship 18V ONE+ HP Drill/Driver, a tool listed at Ryobi for a favorable $97 for the bare tool or $139 as a kit. It delivers 450 in-lb of maximum torque, a two-speed gearbox with a top speed of 1,700 RPM, and a 2.1-pound weight, with a 24-position clutch. These are all solid features and make for a robust drilling tool, to be sure, but there are some better options out there for users looking to veer in a different direction.
Ridgid 18V Hammer Drill/Driver
The Ridgid 18V Hammer Drill/Driver offers heightened power production and far more robust capabilities in denser material thanks to its hammer action. And yet, the tool is priced like a standard drill. It's available from Home Depot as a kit, including a 1.5Ah battery and charger for $80 and Amazon in bare tool format for $75. The drill delivers a significant, 800 in-lb of maximum torque, far outpacing many of its direct competitors in the low price category. It's also 2.8 pounds, making for a relatively lightweight and serviceable tool that won't drag you down over a lengthy day of use.
The drill offers a 2,100 RPM maximum speed with a variable speed trigger and a 24-position clutch. The tool delivers 3,200 beats per minute when the hammer mode is activated, offering an added depth of power that many other drills in this price range can't match. The Ryobi model certainly falls short of the power output provided by this Ridgid model while also ringing up at a higher price. While you might find the tool outside of Home Depot, it's worth noting that the two brands have an exclusivity deal (rather than Ridgid being owned by Home Depot). This means the orange retailer is often going to be the best source of Ridgid gear: Case in point, the Amazon offer is a worse deal, sure, but it also comes in bulk packaging rather than the manufacturer's box.
Makita 18V LXT Driver-Drill
Makita is known for innovative technology, with upgraded features often found exclusively on the brand's equipment. The brand's power tools are widely available, and it makes a substantial range of options in the drilling category.
The 18V LXT Driver-Drill is a frontline power tool operating on Makita's primary battery system, delivering compact performance with plenty of heft. The tool weighs 3.3 pounds with a battery included, offering a mobile drilling tool that's easy on the arms and shoulders. It also generates 480 in-lb of maximum torque, eclipsing the output of its Japanese compatriot's offering. The tool also delivers 1,900 RPM no-load speeds, further surpassing Ryobi's model.
This drill is adorned with a ratcheting chuck, allowing users to set their bit more firmly in the jaws for a solid lockdown and confident operation. It can be found at Home Depot as a bare tool for $124 and Acme Tools for the same (with an additional 12% off), which is not a better price than the Ryobi solution. However, it's also available at Amazon for $90, suggesting that a patient buyer who shops around can find an excellent deal on a great power tool.
Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Driver Set
For many years the Craftsman name carried a legendary tool warranty, and even though things have changed more recently, the brand's power tools are covered under a three year limited warranty that still delivers plenty of support. The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill Driver is a solid option for buyers seeking a basic DIYer's support tool. It offers a 2.67-pound weight and 23 clutch positions. The drill delivers a 280 UWO (unit watt out) power rating, which admittedly isn't very helpful and doesn't translate to standard torque ratings in any meaningful way. The tool also produces 1,500 RPM maximum rotational speeds. It's available as a kit solution with a battery and charger from Lowe's for $99, but this isn't the best bargain you'll find for the power tool.
The primary reason for the Craftsman V20 model's inclusion on this list is because it can be found as a two-tool bundle alongside the V20 Max Impact Driver. This bundle kit is available from Amazon and includes two batteries (rather than one), a charger, and a canvas tool bag. The whole package is priced at $99, adding far more capability to your tool collection for the same price as the single drill kit elsewhere. The impact driver delivers 1,460 in-lb of maximum torque, offering superior driving power when necessary to compliment the drill's functionality. For this price, it's hard to beat how much capability you'll add to your toolbox, making this bundle a solid option for early career DIYers, renters, and others who might be seeking additional bang for their tool buying buck.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill/Driver
Milwaukee gear has accumulated plenty of fans of the years, and there are lots of reasons why people love the brand. Among some of the more interesting tools offered in its catalog are the M12 portable productivity tools.
Unlike the full sized 18V tools that form Milwaukee's frontline solutions, the M12 range is incredibly lightweight, and features small tool bodies as a standard, without losing too much power. A wide selection of M12 tools also bear the Fuel moniker that indicates upgraded performance, as well. The M12 Fuel Hammer Drill/Driver is one of those tools, and it delivers plenty to like in a perhaps surprisingly cost effective package.
The tool can be found at Amazon for $104 as a bare tool, placing it slightly above the Ryobi model in price. It's also available from Home Depot, but retails for $159. It can be found reconditioned for $95 at Factory Authorized Outlet, offering a refurbished model for less than Ryobi's drill for those willing to go that route. Red Tool Store also sells the drill (new) for $149. The tool itself offers a 6-inch long build, making it one of the smallest drills you might bring into your collection. The tool weighs 2.6 pounds and delivers 400 in-lb of torque and a 1,500 RPM maximum speed.
Size is the primary appealing feature here, but the drill's output is nothing to sneeze at, even if many of its performance is slightly behind Ryobi's. The fact that a subcompact option is in the same conversation as a full sized alternative is a feat in itself.
Skil PWRCore 20V Two-Tool Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Skil branded tools offer solid performance at a competitive price. There are high-end Skil tools to consider if you need professional-grade precision and performance from your equipment, but numerous Skil tools are also ideal for more moderate needs. A great option is the Skil PWRCore 20V Two-Tool Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit. The set of power tools is available with a battery and charger from Amazon for $79, making it a massively cost effective choice for renovators on a budget. The drill kit on its own (including a battery and charger) can be found listed at Lowe's for $109, but it's currently out of stock and also lacks the added impact driver to sweeten the pot.
The drill offers 450 in-lb of maximum torque, matching the Ryobi drill. It's 6.06 inches long, and weighs just 1.92 pounds. Combine all that with a maximum speed of 1,800 RPM, and you get a solid drilling option. However, what sets the PWRCore range apart though is its battery technology. The Skil power packs feature the brand's PWR Jump capability, offering a 25% recharge to a dead battery in just 5 minutes. If you have a few in your arsenal, even a set of spent batteries can be quickly juiced up to deliver enough runtime to allow one power pack to gain a more substantial charge without having to wait.
DeWalt 20V Max Atomic Compact Drill/Driver
Many DeWalt tools are priced a bit higher than other competitors like Ryobi as a result of the tool brand's premium positioning in the market. Yet, its 20V Max Atomic Compact Drill/Driver breaks the mold, coming in at a price of $99 at Amazon. That's roughly in line with the Ryobi model, but Amazon's pricing history checker notes that it's been listed as low as $74.48 in the last 30 days at time of writing.
DeWalt's parent company, Stanley Black & Decker, has opted to deliver power ratings for many of its brands in an alternative format, using unit watts out (UWO) instead of the standard inch-pounds of torque and RPM ratings. The Atomic model offers 404 UWO, though the Amazon product page reports a torque rating of 160 in-lb, which may or may not be accurate. The drill is rounded out with a 5.88-inch head length that's ideal for tighter environments, and at only 2.75 pounds it ought to be easy to hold up for a long time. The drill also offers 15 clutch settings and a 1,650 RPM maximum speed.
DeWalt is known for its high quality gear, and its Atomic series is among some of its highly acclaimed power tools that offer smaller units for more comprehensive coverage of difficult working requirements.
Bauer 20V ½-Inch Drill/Driver
The Bauer 20V ½-Inch Drill/Driver comes from Harbor Freight's low cost brand offering. The tool is available from Harbor Freight for just $40 as a bare tool, making it definitively the best-priced option on this list. And it's certainly not the weakest performer by any means. The drill delivers 575 in-lb of maximum torque, far outpacing the Ryobi HP model, while offering 1,900 RPM maximum speeds and a 22-position clutch. The tool weighs 2.7 pounds and measures 8.25 inches, making it a bit heavier and offering less clearance for use in tight spaces. However, for standard drilling tasks this model far outshines its Ryobi competitor.
The tool offers a brushless motor and ratcheting chuck, both of which are typically reserved for more premium tools. It is also available as a kit option from Harbor Freight for $55, bringing a 1.5Ah battery and charger into the equation alongside the tool, though this is listed as an in-store only item for the time being (with no additional note about when it might be available online). Bauer is a low cost tool brand, but it's a great option for novice users, light duty DIYers, and others. If you plan to really put the drill through its paces, a more premium solution may be warranted.
Methodology
All of these drills are priced virtually the same or better than Ryobi's high output (HP) 18V flagship model, and each one also sports at least one feature that outperforms it. Many of the drills featured offer numerous advantageous points of comparison, usually with the torque rating acting as the first point of superior performance. This makes each one worthy of consideration for a buyer in the market for a new brand or coming to the power tool space fresh, without existing brand and battery ecosystem allegiances.
The heightened performance and low price tags of each drill also make for a notable draw for buyers who may already have one or more tool brands in their arsenal but are seeking a new experience for their next purchase. This is especially true for the supreme cost effectiveness of the Craftsman and Skil options that bundle additional tools into the set for a price that remains on par with Ryobi's bare tool.