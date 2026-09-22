5 New Ridgid 18V Power Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
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Founded in Ohio in 1923, the Ridge Tool Company has been making tools for over a century. Starting as a manufacturer of pipe wrenches, the company soon added more products to its catalog and ultimately became one of the world's major tool manufacturers. Now owned by Emerson Electric, Ridgid's cordless power tools are produced under license by TTI, which also owns Milwaukee Tool. However, regardless of the company's history and where Ridgid tools are manufactured, it remains a trusted brand producing high-quality tools. This makes it all the more exciting to look at some of the best new Ridgid 18V tools that are worthy of a place on your tool wish list for 2026.
The Ridgid 18V range is the company's cordless ecosystem, with the 18V battery cross-compatible across the lineup. Many of these tools are also covered by the company's generous Lifetime Service Agreement. Where this applies, registration of the tool within 90 days can give you lifetime access to free parts and replacement batteries for your tool if it fails with regular use. It's also a range that's being continually added to — so, without further ado, let's have a look at our picks for the best new Ridgid 18V power tools.
Ridgid 18V Nuke brushless oscillating multi-tool
Oscillating multi-tools are versatile tools that can perform a multitude of jobs. Indeed, with just a few tips, even beginners can appreciate oscillating multi-tools' usefulness. The Ridgid 18V Nuke brushless oscillating tool is lightweight, compact, and still powerful. It's a replacement for the older Ridgid multi-tool R86240, and Ridgid has noted several improvements over the older tool.
Although the new tool still has the same 20,000 oscillations per minute as its predecessor, Ridgid says it cuts 45% faster. Its vibration is also improved, with the new design reducing it by 70% compared to the previous model — certainly something you'll appreciate on longer jobs. Another improvement is its size, with the new version being around 10% smaller. This might not seem like a huge deal, but it's something you'll appreciate when tackling jobs where the space is tight. Another improvement is the oscillation angle, which has been increased from 3.6° on the previous iteration to 4° on the new tool.
Other features include LED lights, a variable-speed trigger, and a lock-on button. It's also worth noting that the Ridgid multi-tool is covered by the company's Lifetime Service Agreement, as long as you register; this guarantees that any tool or battery that fails with normal use will be repaired or replaced. The Ridgid 18V Nuke brushless oscillating tool is available on the Home Depot website for $149 without a battery. If you need batteries for it, these can also be found on the Home Depot website — a set of two 18V, 4Ah batteries costs $179.
Ridgid 18V 360° area light tool
Perhaps one of the most overlooked tools in many of our toolkits is a powerful light. All the drills, saws, and multi-tools in the world are not going to cut the mustard if you can't see the mustard in the first place. Enter the Ridgid 18V cordless 360° area light. Using the same 18V batteries as the power tools, this light brings 2,000 lumens to the job site and can run for up to 18 hours (although this is on a low setting and using a 6Ah battery). It might not be as powerful as some of the brightest flashlights on the market, but it's powerful enough for most job sites.
The light features clear white LEDs that are designed to portray accurate colors and the finest of details. As the name suggests, this light can be used for 360° coverage or in 180° mode in either a front-only or rear-only configuration. It's also IP54-rated for resistance to water and dust ingress. While its primary purpose is to shed some light on the job at hand, it can also charge devices like smartphones through its USB-A and USB-C charging ports. For hands-free use, the light comes with an integrated hanging hook and is compatible with universal tripod stands. The Ridgid 18V 360° area light is available for $139 on the Home Depot website (tool only) and is also covered by Ridgid's Lifetime Service Agreement.
18V NUKE SubCompact Brushless 4-1/2-inch circular saw
There are times when just the sight of a pile of lumber waiting to be sawn can be enough to make you put the job off to another day. This is why one of the most useful additions to any tool kit is a compact circular saw — something that's small enough to be a practical tool kit addition, but powerful enough to tackle big jobs with real jobsite materials. Ridgid's new 18V NUKE Subcompact Brushless 4-1/2" circular saw is such a tool. The saw can chomp through up to 475 linear feet of material per charge, although this is the optimum figure and will vary depending on the material being cut and the battery size.
The saw can deliver up to 5,300 RPM, and its 1-9/16‑inch depth of cut allows it to slice through standard 2x lumber, making it suitable for many common sawing applications. The tool also includes a 0° through 45° bevel range, an electronic blade brake, onboard LED lighting, and a dust port that helps keep the sawdust away from the cutting area. The Ridgid 18V Nuke Subcompact circular saw is available at Home Depot and costs $149 at the time of writing. As with the previous tools in the list, it's also covered by the company's Lifetime Service Agreement. Included in the package is the saw itself, a 4-1/2-inch saw blade, a hex key, and the vacuum attachment.
Ridgid dual-function inflator kit
While an inflator is not something that we generally use on a day-to-day basis, when we do need one, it's usually pretty essential. Ask anyone sitting on the side of the road with a flat tire and a spare that oozed away its precious air what tool they would be happiest to see. The chances are the answer is going to be a reliable inflator. That makes the new Ridgid 18V Cordless Dual-Function inflator kit worth considering for your 2026 tools wishlist.
Of course, finding yourself stranded at the roadside with a cordless inflator and a truck full of drained batteries is not ideal either. This is where the Ridgid inflator's ability to run on 12V vehicle power could save the day again. The necessary 12V vehicle power cord is supplied with the unit. The inflator can deliver up to 160 PSI, and Ridgid says it can top off truck tires in under a minute.
However, this is more than just a tire inflator; it has another trick up its sleeve. The inflator can also deal with high-volume inflation situations. In this mode, it delivers 16 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM); this metric essentially tells us how much air the inflator delivers. This setting allows it to deal with low-pressure/high-volume tasks like inflating air mattresses. The Ridgid 18V dual-function inflator kit is available on the Home Depot website for $149 at the time of writing and includes the inflator and a 2 Ah battery and charger. If you're just after the dual-function cordless inflator, it can be purchased separately from the Home Depot website for $99.
Ridgid 18V subcompact band saw
If, rather than a stack of lumber, it's a pile of piping or rebar waiting to be cut that unleashes the procrastinator in you, then the Ridgid 18V subcompact one-handed band saw might be right up your alley. Along with pipes and rebar, this tool can also cut materials like conduit, angle iron, wood, PVC, and metal rods, to name just a few. As the name suggests, it's a lightweight saw designed for one-handed operation. It can operate at speeds of up to 580 surface feet per minute, with a cut capacity of 2-1/2 inches. As you'd expect, the tool is compatible with Ridgid's 18V battery ecosystem and is covered by the company's service agreement and warranty.
To avoid having to scramble around mid-job wondering where you put the blade-changing tool, Ridgid has designed the saw to feature quick and easy tool-free blade changing. It also has a brushless motor and a variable-speed dial and trigger to adjust your cutting speed for the job at hand. The 18V subcompact cordless one-handed band saw (tool-only) is available from Home Depot for $199. Included with the package are the saw, a bi-metal blade, and a hex key.