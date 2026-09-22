5 New Ridgid 18V Power Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

Oscillating multi-tools are versatile tools that can perform a multitude of jobs. Indeed, with just a few tips, even beginners can appreciate oscillating multi-tools' usefulness. The Ridgid 18V Nuke brushless oscillating tool is lightweight, compact, and still powerful. It's a replacement for the older Ridgid multi-tool R86240, and Ridgid has noted several improvements over the older tool.

Although the new tool still has the same 20,000 oscillations per minute as its predecessor, Ridgid says it cuts 45% faster. Its vibration is also improved, with the new design reducing it by 70% compared to the previous model — certainly something you'll appreciate on longer jobs. Another improvement is its size, with the new version being around 10% smaller. This might not seem like a huge deal, but it's something you'll appreciate when tackling jobs where the space is tight. Another improvement is the oscillation angle, which has been increased from 3.6° on the previous iteration to 4° on the new tool.

Other features include LED lights, a variable-speed trigger, and a lock-on button. It's also worth noting that the Ridgid multi-tool is covered by the company's Lifetime Service Agreement, as long as you register; this guarantees that any tool or battery that fails with normal use will be repaired or replaced. The Ridgid 18V Nuke brushless oscillating tool is available on the Home Depot website for $149 without a battery. If you need batteries for it, these can also be found on the Home Depot website — a set of two 18V, 4Ah batteries costs $179.