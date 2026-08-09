5 Of The Brightest Flashlights You Can Buy
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A good flashlight is one of those invaluable tools that can be as essential an addition to your home emergency kit as it is for managing household tasks in low-light areas. But in the flashlight game, "good" is one of the trickier parts of the equation to gauge for many models, if only because there are so many different ones for consumers to choose from these days.
Realistically, "all shapes and sizes" doesn't quite cover the number of options available, which include models designed for different purposes, as well as differing power sources. Apart from size and power source, one of the more important factors to consider when shopping for a good flashlight is the device's lumen output. That number measures the flashlight's total visible light output. And a case could easily be made that brightness is the most important thing to look at when you're shopping for flashlights.
If brightness is ultimately the most important factor for you, focusing your search solely on the models on the market that shine the brightest is the way to go. When lumen counts start pushing into the hundreds of thousands, however, safety and even legality may come into question. As it stands, there are no laws restricting how bright a flashlight can be, though there may be federal or local regulations regarding how you can use them. Here are a few high-powered flashlights whose lumen counts help them shine brighter than much of the competition.
Imalent SR16 — 55,000 lumens
When you start your deep dive into the brightest flashlights available on the consumer market, Imalent is a name that you'll undoubtedly run into, as the brand has developed a reputation for making some of the brightest lights in the game. To that end, there are a couple of super-bright Imalent flashlights that we aren't listing here, including the brand's 100,000-lumen MS18 torch. Ditto for the one-time lumen champ SR32, as its 120,000-lumen output is currently only available in the U.K.
Even with those two left off the list, Imalent still has another seriously bright torch in the game: the 55,000-lumen SR16. Yes, this is the lowest-lumen torch we're listing here, but 55,000 lumens is nothing to scoff at. Perhaps more importantly, the SR16 is one of the cheaper options you'll find here, with Amazon listing this Imalent flashlight for $369.95.
At that cost, the SR16 is a solid budget-minded option that offers users six separate brightness settings and separate modes to suit different environments and lighting needs. On its highest setting, the SR16 can cast its light a reported 5,267 feet. The device comes equipped with a removable handle so users can customize it to their needs. It's also a USB-rechargeable light that can reach a full charge in about an hour, and it's even rated IP56 for water resistance.
Unroevs W322-2 - 58,000 Lumens
If you're looking to shave a few bucks off that almost $370 Imalent SR16, you might be interested in knowing that you can currently do so while kicking the brightness level up by a full 3,000 lumens. That's because Unroevs is currently selling its W322-2 model flashlight for $329.99 through its Amazon storefront. And yes, despite the decrease in price, you actually do get a flashlight that can kick an impressive 58,000 lumens into the darkness when the need arises, and for the average user, that should be more light than you'll ever need.
For what it's worth, with a reported range of just over 5,600 feet, the Unroevs W322-2 can shine that light more than a mile into the night. The flashlight achieves that feat by way of 16 individual premium Cree XHP50.3 LEDs that are built into the head. At maximum output, the battery may only last between 1.2 and 1.5 hours; however, that number changes to 48 hours of usage on the lower 1,000-lumen setting.
The battery is USB-C rechargeable, and the flashlight itself can also be used to charge your mobile device in a pinch. The W322-2 even comes with a hardshell carrying case with built-in solar charging capabilities that doubles as a portable power bank. The Unroevs team even designed the IP56-rated W322-2 with a wooden, heat-resistant handle that makes the light easier to hold when you're operating it at the higher brightness settings. All of those features make this a solid bang-for-your-buck option.
Acebeam X75 - 80,000 Lumens
The flashlight options aren't quite as abundant once you crack the tens-of-thousands-of-lumens range. As such, we should note that we didn't even consider listing a flashlight like the glass-exploding, Guinness World Record-holding 500,000-lumen device designed by the mad lads at Hacksmith, because you cannot buy one like it anywhere.
Acebeam, on the other hand, is one of the major flashlight brands that operates in the high-lumen corner of the consumer market, so we're bound by duty to showcase its X75. While it doesn't come anywhere near that Hacksmith build, it's still an impressive little torch that packs a whopping 80,000 lumens. For the record, this is also a relatively affordable option for folks in need of such a bright beam, even if many consumers will no doubt balk at the Acebeam X75's $430 Amazon listing price.
If you're not flinching at that number, you should know that the X75 has five total brightness settings, so you don't always need to run it at 80,000 lumens. That's probably a good thing, as the torch's built-in USB-C rechargeable battery may not last a long time on that high setting. To combat the heat generated by the light, the X75 features a pure copper heat dissipation design, and on a high setting, you can still cast a light about 3,773 feet. The battery can reportedly reach a full charge in about 1.5 hours, and the flashlight itself can be used as a power bank when you're in need.
Imalent MS32 - 200,000 Lumens
Had more Imalent models been included, the brand would've occupied most of this list. As noted, two of the brand's higher-output options were left off. The good news is that Imalent's brightest flashlight is readily available through the brand's Amazon store these days, among other outlets. That torch is the MS32, and this particular Imalent flashlight can push the lumens count all the way up to 200,000.
That number indeed leaves us in the "who actually needs that much light" territory. That's particularly true as this is actually the most expensive flashlight on our list, with Imalent selling it for $749.95 through its Amazon storefront. This flashlight does pack a truckload of features at that price, though, including the ability to cast its 200,000 lumens some 5,308 feet into whatever darkness you are facing.
You won't always need the full force of the MS32, of course, with Imalent wisely offering various levels of brightness, all the way down to 80 lumens on the lowest setting. Per the company, the light will operate for up to 345 hours on that setting, and roughly 45 minutes at 40,000 lumens. It's also fitted with an ergonomic handle and advanced heat dissipation to manage heat when operating on higher settings. The light even has an OLED display so you can monitor battery levels, light settings, and various other operations. The MS32 is IP56 rated for water resistance and weighs in at 6.83 pounds.
Haikelite AK24 - 230,000 Lumens
Your first thought upon seeing the 230,000-lumen rating might be what anyone would do with all that light. In all seriousness, there may not be many practical uses for such a powerful torch, save for exploring caves, search-and-rescue work, or heavily forested trails off the beaten path. If you are looking to bring some big-time light to such a locale, Haikelite claims its AK24 flashlight is the torch for you. Haikelite rates the light at 230,000 lumens at maximum brightness, but it's actually been tested to just above that level.
As with the Imalent MS32, when you venture into that level of brightness, there are some legitimate safety concerns to consider. And you'd be beyond wise to avoid pointing it into anyone's eyes. It'll also get plenty warm when you hit 230,000 lumens. Likewise, the AK24 may not deliver that level of brightness for an extended period of time. At that brightness setting, it'll cast a beam up to about 5,741 feet.
As for the heat, the torch has a built-in fan to help it keep cool at higher brightness levels. It's also got a built-in 12-cell battery pack that has a capacity of 48,000 mAh and can fully recharge in about two hours. The AK24 is, naturally, also quite expensive, with outlets currently listing it for $699.99. If 230,000 lumens is what you need, however, that price may still seem palatable.