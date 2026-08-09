5 Of The Brightest Flashlights You Can Buy

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A good flashlight is one of those invaluable tools that can be as essential an addition to your home emergency kit as it is for managing household tasks in low-light areas. But in the flashlight game, "good" is one of the trickier parts of the equation to gauge for many models, if only because there are so many different ones for consumers to choose from these days.

Realistically, "all shapes and sizes" doesn't quite cover the number of options available, which include models designed for different purposes, as well as differing power sources. Apart from size and power source, one of the more important factors to consider when shopping for a good flashlight is the device's lumen output. That number measures the flashlight's total visible light output. And a case could easily be made that brightness is the most important thing to look at when you're shopping for flashlights.

If brightness is ultimately the most important factor for you, focusing your search solely on the models on the market that shine the brightest is the way to go. When lumen counts start pushing into the hundreds of thousands, however, safety and even legality may come into question. As it stands, there are no laws restricting how bright a flashlight can be, though there may be federal or local regulations regarding how you can use them. Here are a few high-powered flashlights whose lumen counts help them shine brighter than much of the competition.