8 Essential Things To Have On Hand At Home Before A Winter Storm Hits

Modern meteorology has allowed us to be informed of bad storms well in advance. That's a huge benefit that can save lives, as it allows people to prepare for inclement weather much earlier. This doesn't just mean digging the rock salt and best electric snow shovels for storms out of the shed. Other preparations can also be made ahead of a storm that can pay dividends if you lose power or are temporarily cut off from the rest of the world.

When heavy snowfall blocks roads, it not only confines you to your home but also makes it much harder for emergency crews to fix downed lines and frozen pipes, meaning you could be without utilities days after a storm has come and gone. Even without snow, strong winter winds can wreak havoc and cause power outages. You'll want to make sure you have everything you need to ride out these situations before they occur. If roads are blocked or businesses are closed, it'll be too late to stock up. Even shopping shortly before a storm isn't the best idea, since there will likely be a run on nearby stores.

The best time to assemble your emergency preparedness kit is now — even if there's no storm in your path at the moment, eventually there will be. Plus, many supplies you keep on hand for bad weather can also be incredibly helpful during other emergencies, such as wildfires or (remember the toilet paper shortage) pandemics. Based on expert advice and strong user feedback, here are eight essential things to stock up on before a winter storm.