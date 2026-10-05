12 Highly-Rated Ridgid Tools That Come With A Lifetime Warranty

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Ridgid is frequently classed as a prosumer brand, with high output and quality specs from its power tools, and solid durability among its hand powered equipment. Its gear is frequently found in the collections of both professional users and homeowners looking for quality tools at a reasonable price, with a generous warranty policy. A wide cross section of the brand's catalog is backed by lifetime warranty coverage in one form or another, giving users plenty of confidence as they go about their work with the brand's implements in hand.

Ridgid's hand tools are all backed by a full lifetime warranty policy, meaning you can get replacements if you manage to break them without much fuss. Its power tools come with a lifetime service and parts agreement, which isn't exactly the same thing, but it stands in for a "true" lifetime warranty pretty well. If you register your purchase with Ridgid, you'll get free part replacements and repair services on broken power tools for as long as you own the gear. The result is functionally the same thing as a lifetime warranty, making your power tool purchases go a lot further in each transaction, too.