12 Highly-Rated Ridgid Tools That Come With A Lifetime Warranty
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Ridgid is frequently classed as a prosumer brand, with high output and quality specs from its power tools, and solid durability among its hand powered equipment. Its gear is frequently found in the collections of both professional users and homeowners looking for quality tools at a reasonable price, with a generous warranty policy. A wide cross section of the brand's catalog is backed by lifetime warranty coverage in one form or another, giving users plenty of confidence as they go about their work with the brand's implements in hand.
Ridgid's hand tools are all backed by a full lifetime warranty policy, meaning you can get replacements if you manage to break them without much fuss. Its power tools come with a lifetime service and parts agreement, which isn't exactly the same thing, but it stands in for a "true" lifetime warranty pretty well. If you register your purchase with Ridgid, you'll get free part replacements and repair services on broken power tools for as long as you own the gear. The result is functionally the same thing as a lifetime warranty, making your power tool purchases go a lot further in each transaction, too.
18V Track Saw with Tracks and Connector Bars
While Ridgid tools can be found in a variety of places, such as Amazon, you may be sacrificing the warranty policy that covers these purchases by looking beyond the exclusive brand deals with retailers that the company maintains. Ridgid tools can be found at a few authorized retailers with prominent online presences (like Grainger, Acme Tools, and Ohio Power Tools), but the brand features an exclusivity deal with Home Depot. So, this will frequently be your best option when searching for gear from the builder.
Among some of Ridgid's more impressive equipment is the 18V Track Saw with Tracks and Connector Bars. It's listed for $479 at Home Depot as a quasi-bare tool. It doesn't include a battery or charger, but does come with connector bars and three sets of tracks — two 27½-inch tracks and one 60-inch track. The track saw largely features the precision of a table saw but is very similar in construction to a circular saw. It features the ability to lock into a track you've set up on top of your workpiece. The tool operates with a 6½ inch blade and features a slightly deeper than 2-inch depth of cut at 90 degrees with a beveling capacity of -1 to 47 degrees. It includes a retractable riving knife that helps make plunge cuts possible, and the saw delivers up to 5,000 RPM blade speeds.
24-Inch Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench
Ridgid makes a fairly substantial range of standard pipe wrenches in various alloy metal builds, and they are all naturally covered under its lifetime warranty umbrella. The 24-Inch Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench is one such example, retailing at Home Depot for $129 and featuring a near-perfect rating from buyers (this model is the owner of a 4.9 star average score from over 350 total ratings). The aluminum body should make it more lightweight than competing options made of steel.
The tool is 24 inches in length, giving it plenty of lever action to handle difficult fasteners, and it weighs just 6 pounds. Ridgid reports that this makes it roughly 40% lighter than a competing heavy duty model without sacrificing on its ability to produce turning force. The pipe wrench features a 3-inch pipe capacity with a full floating forged alloy steel hook jaw. The I-beam handle is easy to grip and offers long lasting durability.
18V Nuke SubCompact Stealth Force Impact Driver
A more recent addition to the Ridgid lineup is its Nuke range of tools, which offer smaller, lighter tool bodies, while still providing plenty of power, to make work in more challenging or tight environments more manageable. It's a similar proposition to DeWalt's Atomic range or Milwaukee's M12 portable productivity system. Buyers have given many Nuke offerings great ratings, but this one stands out.
The 18V Nuke SubCompact Stealth Force Impact Driver is priced at a bare tool cost of $169 at Home Depot. It features a near perfect score from user ratings and delivers on many of the selling points of the Nuke lineup. The tool features three speed settings with a variable speed trigger that ranges up to 2,300 RPM while producing 450 in-lb of torque. The tool itself weighs just 2.3 pounds and measures 4.5 inches from front to back.
The driver produces up to 3,000 impacts per minute and runs with a brushless motor to support maximum longevity and performance over brushed alternatives. It features a self-tapping mode in addition to the speed settings. The tool also features Ridgid's Stealth Force technology, promising up to twice the driving speed while also producing 73% less noise while running.
18V Full-Size Professional Glue Gun
The 18V Full-Size Professional Glue Gun is an $84 purchase at Home Depot as a bare tool. It serves primarily as a crafting and hobby tool rather than a heavy duty job site addition, but the glue gun retains the same lifetime service agreement that protects all of the brand's other power tools. And while it comes without a battery, you will get five 8-inch glue sticks and three interchangeable nozzles with the purchase, as well as a nozzle wrench.
The tool features three temperature settings that range up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also operates with a stroke adjustment dial to support precision glue dispensing at a range of speeds to match your application. The tool requires just 90 seconds to heat up to operating temperature, and it features an LED light on the front end to help visibility and precision to your installation or building tasks.
9½-Inch Offset Hex Jaw Pipe Wrench
Beyond Ridgid's standard pipe wrench layout there exists a variety of additional heavy duty wrenches worth examining. The 9½-Inch Offset Hex Jaw Pipe Wrench retails for $42 at Home Depot and comes with the brand's lifetime hand tool warranty, featuring an offset head that allows the jaws to open extra wide for additional support across difficult turning tasks. It's relatively short, but the tool can accommodate pipes ranging from 29 millimeters to 67 millimeters in diameter, or 1⅛-inch to 2⅝-inch sizes.
The pipe wrench also features smooth, thin jaws that offer better accessibility than a standard pipe wrench to tight or otherwise restrictive spaces. The hex shaped jaw also gets a better grip around the surface of a target workpiece for more secure turning of hex and square nuts alongside other, similar fasteners. The tool is a non-standard option that can play a significant role in many repair tasks where typical heavy duty wrenches fail. It's finished in a red colorway for easy identification.
18V 1-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Kit
Every home improver or professional installer who works with brick, masonry, or concrete really should have an SDS Rotary hammer in their arsenal. This is a tool that offers fast drilling through hardened, dense material. In timber, the rotary hammer drill can also make faster work of heavy duty installations involving lag bolts and other similar fasteners. The 18V 1-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Kit is a Ridgid bundle option that comes with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger, and is listed at Home Depot for $239 with a "special buy" price that's 44% off the original at time of writing.
The tool features three modes, including both drill only and hammer only (chiseling) action. This allows you to use it in a variety of different settings. The tool also weighs a little under 8 pounds, making it fairly approachable as a mobile option for on the go needs. It delivers a maximum speed of 1,400 RPM with 5,000 beats per minute. This model produces up to 50% less vibration than its predecessor in the Ridgid catalog and as always, is backed by the generous lifetime service agreement from the brand.
18V SubCompact Barrel Grip Jig Saw
There are plenty of jig saw options to consider when looking for a new cutting tool, and barrel grip models approach the task of freehand cutting with a different mindset than the standard, D-handle alternative. The 18V SubCompact Barrel Grip Jig Saw is a $159 option from Home Depot that offers a compact layout with a 15% weight reduction than a full sized, brushless alternative. It delivers up to 3,200 strokes per minute and can handle 150 linear feet of cutting when paired with a 4.0Ah max output battery.
The tool features with seven selectable speed modes, four orbital settings, and a bevel capacity up to 45 degrees. The tool is also compatible with vacuum hose attachments that help keep workspace you're operating within a little cleaner. The tool's ergonomic handle shape can help produce greater precision in your cuts, and the tool-free blade change capability makes it easy to swap cutting accessories when necessary. It delivers a 1-inch stroke length and includes an LED light that allows for improved visibility as you make cuts.
18V 4½-Inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder
The angle grinder is a notoriously dangerous piece of equipment, featuring a rapidly spinning arbor that supports a wide range of disc accessories designed for cutting, material shaping, polishing, and more. It can be used without a blade guard of any sort and many operators, handle the tool without installing this safety precaution, adding to the potential for calamity. However, in addition to good habits that comply with OSHA's five basic safety rules, the specifics of the angle grinder you choose to use can help improve safety, too.
This 18V 4½-Inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder features an ergonomic tool body aimed at helping you maintain solid control while you use. The paddle switch is also an ideal choice for tool users looking to prioritize safety. Instead of a slide, the paddle switch can be held down and then released to stop the disc right after finishing a cut. This tool also delivers up to 25% more power than the previous Ridgid model, helping to make cuts faster and more precise to limit the amount of time required to shear through material. The tool offers a 9,000 RPM rotational speed and operates with an electronic brake that stops the disc quickly when you release the trigger. It also utilizes tool-free wheel and guard adjustments to make installing a disc and returning your blade guard to an ideal setting easier than it might otherwise be when handling alternative models.
18V ½-Inch Ratchet Kit
The 18V ½-Inch Ratchet Kit comes with a soft sided carrying case, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger. It produces 60 lb-ft of maximum torque with a top speed of 175 RPM. The tool is ideal for heavy duty fastener removal, operating with the largest of the three standard drive sizes you'll find within ratchet and socket tools built for typical usage requirements. All this comes at a price of $200 from Home Depot.
The tool features a two-finger trigger that offers improved ergonomics as well as a variable speed control. It also operates with an LED light to illuminate your workspace as you tackle a fastener. The tool is fairly compact in its overall size, offering a 16-inch length with a roughly 2½-pound overall weight. As is the case with other Ridgid equipment, this tool is backed by the lifetime service agreement. For those in the market for a powered ratchet tool that's compatible with other drive sizes, Ridgid offers the same kit for both ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive sizes, although both of these alternatives are more expensive than the ½-inch variant.
18V Nuke SubCompact 4½-Inch Circular Saw
Circular saws are classically bulky, with the standard model utilizing a saw blade larger than 7 inches to handle a wide range of tasks. However, you don't always need that depth of cut, and so the added heft is sometimes an impediment rather than a power-producing benefit. For more precision-focused tasks, the 18V Nuke SubCompact 4½-Inch Circular Saw from Ridgid can be a major force for good. It's listed for $149 at Home Depot and features enough cutting depth to make single-pass cuts in 2x4 dimensional lumber. The tool is part Ridgid's compact, lightweight Nuke catalog, so its footprint will be notably smaller than the circular saw with a similar blade size in the classic 18V line.
The tool weighs a hair over 4 pounds and produces a maximum blade speed of 5,300 RPM. It offers a bevel up to 45 degrees and includes an electronic blade brake to make resets between cuts faster. There's an onboard dust port built into the tool to help manage the debris created during cutting and a hex wrench stored near the battery segment.
18V 3x18-Inch Belt Sander
Ridgid's 18V 3x18-Inch Belt Sander is a rapid material removal option for large scale sanding needs. Unlike an orbital sander or a "detail" model, the belt sander is built for large jobs and bulk sanding when tackling full length boards or other, significant surface preparation tasks are on the docket. This is the tool for sanding table tops, decking elements, or timber window sill components. Ridgid's model features a brushless motor and retails for $115 at Home Depot as a bare tool.
The tool features tool-free belt release, making for quick changes when your sand paper starts to run a bit too smooth. It also has an ergonomic layout that makes holding and maneuvering the tool more comfortable — crucial for something aimed at larger jobs, rather rather than quick hits on a workpiece. It offers variable speed control between 400 and 935 feet per minute and weighs a little over 6 pounds. The sander's automatic belt tracking function should also help keep the belt aligned, and Ridgid's AirGuard technology should help with collecting most of the dust produced during sanding, while also introducing compatibility with attached shop vacuums.
6-Inch Straight Pipe Wrench
A large pipe wrench is a common sight in plumbers' tool kits, but smaller wrenches, including those with hardened bodies and pipe wrench jaws are equally valuable. The 6-Inch Straight Pipe Wrench from Ridgid is backed by the brand's lifetime warranty and offers a strong frame to handle tough turning tasks when access space is limited. It's listed at Home Depot for $27 and utilizes a self-cleaning thread to keep the tool operating well for the long haul. This is one of the smallest wrench sizes you'll encounter without moving into the specialty tool realm, and as such it offers a solid choice for handling a wide range of typical grabbing tasks rather than only existing within a niche use case.
The tool offers compatibility with pipes ranging up to ⅘-inch diameters, allowing the full floating jaw made of forged alloy steel to grip a surprisingly wide range of target material. The wrench's body features an I-beam handle and a ductile iron housing finished in a red colorway that's easy to identify and looks great on the job or in your toolbox.
Methodology
All of these tools come with a "lifetime service agreement" or a "lifetime warranty." Either coverage policy will cover your tools for the entirety of your ownership, giving you access to service, replacement parts, and repairs for free. Each one has been rated by at least 100 buyers with a 4.4 star average rating or better on the Home Depot online store.