What's The Difference Between Brushed And Brushless Lawn Mowers?

Even though there are more major lawn mower brands available to consumers than ever before, buying a new one requires considering a laundry list of factors. While things like price, power supply, and brand loyalty will likely be major deciding factors for many, one of the biggest questions facing those in the market for a new mower will be whether or not to choose a device with a brushed or brushless motor.

To make that decision, shoppers will, of course, need to know what the actual difference is between those styles of lawn mowers. In case you are flying blind in regard to the brushed or brushless lawn mower debate, we can tell you that the terms refer to the style of motor used in the device's function. To put it simply, the two styles provide dramatically different levels of performance to users. And yes, the brushed or brushless debate extends well beyond just the world of lawn mowers, with the biggest cordless power tool makers using each in many of their devices.

Whether you're talking lawn mowers or other tools, the concept is the same, with brushed motors requiring physical contact from carbon brushes to transfer electrical currents to a spinning commutator that runs the motor. Brushless motors do not need that friction to function, and instead use high-efficiency solid-state electronics and magnets to generate the necessary spinning power for the motor. As you've likely guessed, each option has positives and negatives worth considering.