2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Review: What's Great And What's Gimmicky

Mercedes-Benz is in the midst of an EV reset. Like competitor BMW, the people running Mercedes have decided that building electric versions of existing models is a better approach than introducing dedicated EVs that strain to be as different as possible, and then trying to sell them alongside the familiar internal-combustion cars customers are more likely to gravitate towards.

But this isn't because Mercedes is trying to minimize electrification at a time when, in the United States at least, fighting climate change and promoting public health are considered politically unfashionable. Instead, Mercedes is ensuring that EVs become an inextricable part of its lineup by launching new generations of its familiar models with electric powertrains first. This course correction began with the 2026 CLA, but it picks up speed with the 2027 GLC.

The current-generation GLC is Mercedes' bestselling model, mainly because it's a compact crossover SUV, the most popular type of car in the luxury market as a whole. So launching the next-generation GLC as an EV is quite a statement. But like the CLA that preceded it, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric might require a bit of acclimation from current GLC owners.