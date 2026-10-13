The Most Overhyped Car Of Every Decade, From The '60s To Today

Hype is possibly the one thing that the car industry produces more than horsepower. Every generation has its poster car, the one journalists fawn over, and the big screen immortalizes, like the iconic cars from the Fast & Furious franchise, and that is perfectly normal. However, when this happens on flimsy evidence, with a car simply in the right place at the right time, it can be misleading. So every so often, you find a car that was never quite as magnificent as people agreed. Now, to be clear, we're not saying these are bad cars or poor examples of automotive engineering; virtually every car on this list is pretty good from a technical perspective.

You'll notice a trend: many of the cars on this list still serve as tuner platforms. So when people see a stock version of that car and mentally compare it to something else, the issue lies in the gap between what these cars actually were and the towering reputations they somehow picked up along the way.

You had a base Ford Mustang riding on the bones of the Ford Falcon, looking aggressive while making barely 100 horsepower. You had a beautifully designed Lamborghini Countach that even die-hard fans said fought the driver at every turn. Sometimes the legend and the metal simply don't match when it comes to cars, and here are seven such examples.