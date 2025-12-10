10 Of The Most Iconic Non-Cadillac Land Yachts
The car industry spent the majority of the early 2000s convincing people that smaller, fuel-efficient cars are better, and only now are we returning to the SUV-ification of the market. However, there have always been outliers in the market; cars so enormous that the rear passengers feel like they're flying business class. We're not going to include those SUVs that add in some leather and two inches of an extended wheelbase and call it a day. All the cars on this list are massive, where there's equal weightage given to the second (and in some cases, third) row of seats, and where rear legroom is better measured in feet rather than inches.
Some of the cars on this list are hyper-modern three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, while others are classic flagship models from an era when American cars could seat five adults in a sedan without anyone threatening violence. And while it's no secret that Cadillac makes some of the best land yachts of all time, because of their dominance in the field, many other good ones get overshadowed. Here are 12 of the most iconic land yachts that Cadillac did not make.
Mark V Lincoln Continental
First up, we have the Mark V Continental made by Lincoln, which is actually the luxury division of Ford. Now bear with us, because the naming system is a bit unintuitive, as the Mark V was actually the third generation of the Lincoln Continental. The Lincoln Continental was first used as a nameplate in 1939, and the second generation, simply called the "Continental Mark II," followed up in 1956. Then, for the third generation, Ford group switched the names up again, to Lincoln Continental Mark III, Mark IV, and Mark V in 1968, 1972, and 1977, respectively.
In terms of length, the Mark V was a colossal 230.3 inches (19.2 feet) long, which is 3 inches longer than an extended wheelbase 2025 Cadillac Escalade at 227 inches, or 18.9 feet. It was a luxury two-door coupe that dropped its legendary 460 cubic inch (7.5-liter) Ford Lima V8 in favor of a smaller-displacement 400 cubic inch (6.6-liter) Ford Cleveland V8 as standard.
However, the larger Lima V8 was still an option in states other than California, as the larger 460 cubic inch V8 would no longer meet the strict EPA standards in the state. The smaller engine made 166 hp and 319 lb-ft of torque at 1800 RPM, while the larger 460 cubic inch unit produced a respectable 210 hp and 357 lb-ft at 2200 RPM.
2021+ GMC Yukon Denali XL
Next up, we have the fifth-gen GMC Yukon Denali XL. It's worth mentioning that the Cadillac Escalade used to be directly based on the GMC Yukon. It's also worth mentioning that a lot of people (rightly) confuse "Denali" with a model name — this is incorrect, because Denali is merely a spec that is applied to the Yukon. For 2021, the standard versions had a wheelbase of 120.9 inches, a width of 81 inches, a height of 76.5 inches, and were 210 inches (17.5 feet) long, though the XL extended wheelbase version added 15.2 inches of length to the overall package.
It's equally massive inside, with the capacity to seat eight passengers across three rows of seating, though the total passenger capacity goes down to seven if captain's bucket chairs are optioned in the second row. Standard wheelbase models have 25.5 cubic feet of storage space with the last row seats up, 72.6 cubic feet with them down, and extended wheelbase versions have 41.5 and 93.8 cubic feet of boot space with the third row seats up and folded, respectively.
For 2026, there are five trims available, which are the entry-level Elevation, off-road oriented AT4, AT4 Ultimate, Denali, and top-of-the-line Denali Ultimate. The entry-level Elevation trim has a base MSRP of $71,795, while the Denali Ultimate begins at $105,895, with those prices inclusive of a freight destination charge.
2025 Chevrolet Suburban
The Chevrolet Suburban has been in production for more than 90 years and shows no signs of letting up. It also comes to us from General Motors (who make the Escalade and Yukon), and the current 12th-generation is a whopping 226.3 inches (18.9 feet) in length. The other dimensions are equally impressive, with a (without mirror) width of 81.1 inches (6.8 feet), a height of 76.2 inches (6.4 feet), and a wheelbase of 134.1 inches. Furthermore, the cargo capacity of the Suburban is also stellar, coming in at 41.5 cubic feet with the third row of seats up, and a mind-boggling 93.8 cubic feet of boot space with the third row of seats folded down.
The Suburban is based on the only slightly smaller Chevrolet Tahoe, which we'll cover further down, with the main difference being that there is no "extended wheelbase" version of the Tahoe, as all variants are the same length. In terms of engines, the Suburban has a choice of three engines, with the base version being a 5.3-liter V8 unit that makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.
There's also a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 unit making 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, and a diesel-powered 3.0-liter Duramax producing 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. It's also worth understanding that the largest 6.2-liter V8 is only available on the RST and above trim levels, though the diesel can be optioned on all trims.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe, which got a major redesign fairly recently in 2025, along with the other GM SUVs we've covered, is actually the smallest of the lot. Although "smallest" is a very relative term in this regard, given that the 2026 Tahoe is still 211.3 inches (17.6 feet) long for the current generation. This is in addition to it being 81 inches wide, 75.8 inches tall, and with the capacity to seat up to eight passengers across three rows of seating, depending on configuration.
The engine choices on the latest Tahoe are the same as they are for the Suburban, being a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel unit, with the same power output figures as the Suburban. In terms of interior space, first row passengers for the 2026 model have 44.5 inches of legroom with 42.3 inches of headroom; second-row passengers have 42 inches of kneeroom alongside 38.9 inches of headroom, while the third row passengers are a bit cramped, with 34.9 inches of legroom and 38.2 inches of headroom.
Pricing for the entry-level Tahoe begins at $60,400, which gets buyers into the LS trim before options, and there's also a $2,595 destination fee that needs to be accounted for. Standard features on that entry-level trim include lane-keep assist, tri-zonal climate control, automatic parking assist, and even a concierge service — all of which are quite impressive appointments for a semi-luxury three-row hauler.
1975 Pontiac Grand Safari
The Grand Safari was introduced as a model in 1971 and had a production run that lasted almost until the end of the decade, in 1978. During those years, it gained the title of being the largest vehicle manufactured by Pontiac, and large is an understatement. It was 231 inches (19.3 feet) long, 79.8 inches wide, and 57.1 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 127 inches. We specifically want to include the 1975 Grand Safari wagon, because the 1975-1976 was the final year that the Grand Safari was, well, grand.
After that, it was downsized heavily (as many cars were in the '70s), and for 1979, the model was discontinued, and instead was offered a trim on the Bonneville, also made by Pontiac. The two main engine choices for the 1975 Grand Safari were a 400 cubic inch (6.6-liter) V8 paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission, and a 455 cubic inch (7.5-liter) V8 that was mated to the same 3-speed automatic transmission.
The smaller engine made 185 hp alongside 315 lb-ft of torque from 2,000 RPM, and could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 13.6 seconds. The bigger 456 cubic inch V8 made 200 hp and 345 lb-ft of torque from 3,000 RPM, with a standing-to-60 mph time of 13 seconds. The 1975 version of the Grand Safari was also the ride of choice of Hollywood star John Wayne.
Dodge Royal Monaco Wagon
The Royal Monaco was made by Dodge, which, incidentally, was also owned by the Chrysler Corporation, just like Pontiac. The "Royal" was a trim option of the standard Monaco that ran from 1965 until 1978, the same year as the Pontiac Grand Safari. The Royal Monaco was available in three different body styles, with those being the wagon, the sedan, and the coupe. Both the Pontiac Grand Safari and the Royal Monaco wagon versions looked remarkably similar, with their elongated bonnets, high rooflines, and optional wood paneling on the exterior.
There has been some criticism that the Royal Monacos of 1974 and later plagiarized the design of the 1971 Buick Estate, and if true, they certainly copied the size. If the other cars on this list are land yachts, the Dodge is positively a cargo ship, as it came in at a whopping 223.4 inches (18.6 feet) in length, with a height of 55.4 inches, a wheelbase of 122 inches, and a width of 79.3 inches without mirrors. In terms of engine choices, the base variant was a 400 cubic inch (6.6-liter) V8 making 175 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. There was also an optional upgrade available: a 440 cubic inch (7.2-liter) V8 that churned out 215 hp and 321 lb-ft of torque at an impressive-for-the-time 2,000 RPM. Both of these engine choices would have been paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission.
2018+ Lincoln Navigator
Up until the Navigator was refreshed for 2018, the ultra-luxury land-yacht SUV space was largely dominated by the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Yukon Denali, even though the Navigator had been around since 1998. But then Lincoln released the all-new Navigator (which ran until 2024), and shook the foundations of the segment entirely. According to some reports, the new Navigator was such an upgrade from the (admittedly ugly) generation that came before that sales of the new model were twice that of the past.
Launched in New York in 2017, it was a behemoth at 210 inches (17.5 feet) in length, 93.8 inches in width, and 76.1inches tall. With a wheelbase of 122.5 inches for the standard model, it could seat eight passengers across three rows of seating. However, there was also an extended version that added 9.1 inches to the wheelbase, bringing the overall length to a gargantuan 221.9 inches or 18.5 feet. The cargo space on these models was 19.3 cubic feet for the regular and 34.3 cubic feet for the extended wheelbase versions behind the third row.
Even more impressive was the third-row leg-room; 42.3 inches for both the standard as well as the extended wheelbase models. However, two main things could put buyers off this generation: the 450 hp, 510 lb-ft 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine, and the starting price tag of $85,260 with $1,895 destination in 2024.
Second-Generation Ford LTD Wagon
Next up, we have the Ford LTD, which, coincidentally, was launched the same year as the Dodge Royal Monaco that we just covered above, in 1965, though at introduction, it was simply the top-shelf trim spec of the Ford Galaxie 500. However, the following year, the LTD became its own model, and received a major redesign in 1969, with several aesthetic changes coming in, with the Mk II running until 1978 — notice a trend with that year?
Positively massive, the LTD was also (just like the Monaco) the largest production vehicle from Ford at the time, coming in at 219 inches or 18.3 feet in length. The list of options available on the LTD Fords was absolutely mind boggling for the time, with things like power windows, electronically-adjustable driver's seats, full air conditioning, and more.
In terms of body options, there were three: a coupe, a wagon, and a four-door. The second-generation came with five different engine choices (not all at the same time) across its production cycle, with the smallest being a 302 cubic inch (4.9-liter) V8 unit that made 210 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Conversely, the largest engine option available on the MK II Ford LTD would have been the hulking 460 cubic inch (7.5-liter) V8 pushing out 195 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque. The other three options were the 390, 400, and 429 cubic inch (6.4, 6.6, and 7-liter, respectively) V8s; and yes, this means the lineup was exclusively a V8 one.
2022+ Audi A8L
Often perceived as less flashy and more subtle than the equivalent S-class and 7-series limousines from Mercedes and BMW, respectively, the Audi A8L screams corporate. It has been around since 2004, and the latest refresh for the model came in 2022 and continues to date. The latest generation is the very definition of the word "luxobarge", with a total overall length of 208.7 inches (17.4 feet) — though this is for the "L" model, which is the extended wheelbase version. While earlier versions could be optioned with the legendary W12 from the Volkswagen Phaeton, the modern A8L is powered by a 3-liter V6 unit that makes 369 lb-ft of torque from 1,370 RPM, alongside 335 hp.
This is enough to let the 4,773-pound car amble comfortably from standing to 60 mph in a decent 5.3 seconds, though no one buys these cars for their speed. They're bought for luxury and comfort, which this model has in droves. For starters, standard equipment on the A8L includes a Bang & Olufsen 17-speaker system, a powered extended moonroof across both rows, and onboard WiFi. There's also a 3D sound system and several add-on packages available as optional upgrades. Lastly, for people who need the extra protection, Audi also makes an armored version of the car, known as the A8L security, that can withstand bullets, explosions, and even extinguish fires externally.
2017+ Bentley Mulsanne
Possibly the most opulent car on this list is the Bentley Mulsanne, which was produced between 2009 and 2020. The Mulsanne nameplate had been used before towards the end of the century, but we're talking about the new models. This new generation was intended to compete in the same segment as Rolls-Royce, and, curiously, Bentley killed off the model after a relatively short production run of just 11 years. But then again, Bentley has made several questionable decisions recently, including killing off the iconic W12 engine in the Continental in 2024 and changing the Flying Spur from a trim to its own model in 2014.
Anyhow, the Mulsanne was 219.5 inches (18.3 feet) in length, 86.9 inches wide, with a 128.6-inch wheelbase, and was 59.9 inches tall, with the capacity to seat five people. Believe it or not, there was also an extended-wheelbase version of the model that brought the total length to 229.3 inches (19.1 feet) by increasing the wheelbase by 2.5 inches. Power came from a 6.8-liter V8 that made 537 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque from 1,750 hp, giving the top-line "speed" trim a zero to 60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, and a top speed of 190 mph, both of which are eye-watering as the car weighs 5,919 pounds in total.