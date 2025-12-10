10 Of The Most Iconic Non-Cadillac Land Yachts

The car industry spent the majority of the early 2000s convincing people that smaller, fuel-efficient cars are better, and only now are we returning to the SUV-ification of the market. However, there have always been outliers in the market; cars so enormous that the rear passengers feel like they're flying business class. We're not going to include those SUVs that add in some leather and two inches of an extended wheelbase and call it a day. All the cars on this list are massive, where there's equal weightage given to the second (and in some cases, third) row of seats, and where rear legroom is better measured in feet rather than inches.

Some of the cars on this list are hyper-modern three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, while others are classic flagship models from an era when American cars could seat five adults in a sedan without anyone threatening violence. And while it's no secret that Cadillac makes some of the best land yachts of all time, because of their dominance in the field, many other good ones get overshadowed. Here are 12 of the most iconic land yachts that Cadillac did not make.