5 Of Our Favorite Cadillac Land Yachts Of All Time

Horsepower, speed figures, and lap times are concepts closely associated with the car industry, but the word luxury is spoken just as often. Some brands base their identities on luxury, and others advertise finer features as upmarket options. But what really is luxury? Some might say it is in the materials used in carbon fiber aero kits or perhaps in the interior of the car, often cocooned in wood and leather. Others imagine the hand-painted coachline on a Rolls-Royce, or the engineering in a German limousine. Whatever definition you subscribe to, the common denominator for luxury is having more than you need.

Cadillac understands this perfectly. Cadillac has been producing cars that define excess so literally that some of its top models are what many call land yachts. If luxury is having more, then bigger must be better — a philosophy common in American design. American cars are known to have bigger engines than their counterparts from other parts of the world, but Cadillac has always done that bigness with a conscious and tasteful finesse. Throughout its long tenure, Cadillac has produced a huge catalogue of these land yachts, but a few examples stand out from the rest. Here are five of our favorite Cadillac land yachts of all time.