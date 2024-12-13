How Much Did American Pickers Pay For A 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood?

If you're a history buff or a fan of antique trinkets and doodads, chances are you've heard of the "American Pickers." The reality show has been airing on History since 2010, and for most of that time, the show revolved around longtime friends Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who became famous for hitting the road in their panel van in search of hidden treasure. Often ending up in dusty barns or fields full of rusty old cars, the Pickers' stated goal has always been to tell "the history of America, one piece at a time."

While the Pickers buy everything from antique oil containers to vintage signs and toys, they've always had a special interest in classic bicycles, motorcycles, and, sometimes, cars. One of the coolest vehicles the Pickers ever bought came in Season 23 — a 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Located in an old hog barn and wedged among dozens of other classic cars, the '59 Fleetwood-bodied Cadillac sat like a dirt-encrusted gem. The Pickers, immediately drawn to the car, asked about the price. When the owners initially asked for $12,000, Mike and his brother Robbie counter-offered $6,500. After a few minutes of back-and-forth negotiating, the Pickers and the owners decided to let fate decide with a coin flip. As the quarter flew through the air, the Cadillac's owners called heads. Heads it was, meaning the Pickers lost and paid $8,500. While slightly higher than the Pickers hoped to pay, both parties ultimately seemed pleased with the deal.

