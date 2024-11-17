How Much Did 'American Pickers' Sell A 1935 Auburn 653 Phaeton For?

Fans of reality hit "American Pickers" have seen Mike Wolfe shell out big bucks for dozens of the vintage cars he's come across scouring America's vast antique wilderness. But it is, perhaps, worth noting that some of the more interesting automotive finds on "American Pickers" have come when Wolfe and his cohorts aren't specifically looking for cars. That was seemingly the case in a Season 12 episode when Wolfe found a 1930s Auburn 653 Phaeton gathering rust and dust in a South Dakota barn.

That barn was owned by an aging couple who'd clearly spent much of their 53 years together assembling a vast collection of antiques. But the Phaeton immediately caught Wolfe's eye, and he swiftly moved to strike a deal. Unfortunately, the owner came in hot on price, asking a whopping $80,000 for the vehicle despite its sub-pristine condition. After considering the initial ask, Wolfe called Doug Pray, a buddy well-versed in Auburns, to get some details on the car, and ultimately learned that the 6-cylinder 653 Phaetons are less sought after by collectors than 8-cylinder models, as the latter were the higher-end builds during the heyday of the brand. Armed with that news, Wolfe was able to scoop the vintage ride up for $26,050.

Wolfe wasn't looking to fully restore it himself but rather clean it up, have some work done, and find a buyer to do the rest. It seems a buyer was eventually found, with the Phaeton reportedly selling for more than $30,000.