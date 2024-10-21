What Happened To The Madame X Car From 'American Pickers'?

A longtime staple of the History programming lineup, "American Pickers" brings all of the fun of the rummage sales and antique shopping to your living room. For years, the show's hosts have traveled the backroads of the United States to find antique goodies of all shapes and sizes, from signs to tools to toys. Along the way, the "American Pickers" crew has also uncovered some incredibly cool vehicles as well, more often than not taking them back to their shop, Antique Archaeology, to fix up and sell. As cool as some have been, though, others are in a league of their own.

One such ride in this category is an early Cadillac Madame X — a car that belongs among the best looking Cadillac models ever designed — purchased in Season 20's "The Mysterious Madame X." Tenured "American Pickers" host Mike Wolfe and his friend, Mike Mefford, track down the owner of this exceptionally rare piece, made particularly valuable thanks to the inclusion of a V8 engine instead of one of Cadillac's most ambitious engines, the V16. The pair make no bones about their interest, and in the end they drop an astounding $90,000 on it. Given the car's iconic status, can you really blame them?

It has been some years now since "The Mysterious Madame X" hit the small screen, so what has become of the car the episode is named after?

