One Of Cadillac's Most Ambitious Engines Is Also One Of Its Most Iconic

Even though Cadillac only briefly offered V16 vehicles for a few years in the 1930s, this remained a defining moment for the brand for many decades. It was available as the top-of-the-line power plant for Cadillac's most luxurious models, and it offered unparalleled smoothness, refinement, and performance for the era.

Cadillac began developing its V16 in the late 1920s, and the finished production unit was ready by 1930. The poster vehicle for this new engine was the Cadillac Series 452, a luxurious extended-wheelbase model meant to show the manufacturer's technical prowess.

The engine had a 7.4-liter displacement (452 cubic inches), a 45-degree angle between the two banks of eight cylinders, and initially produced around 135 horsepower. This increased over time, and the same engine was closer to 185 horsepower by the end of production.

But the V16 wasn't just a big engine with many cylinders. It also featured several technical innovations, including using overhead valves with hydraulic lifters, which was rare in the 1930s. The engine itself was made out of high-quality materials, and the tolerances were smaller than in other more rudimentary engines in production at the time.

Cadillac stopped producing this engine in 1937, but it was reintroduced one year later with a smaller displacement of 7.1 liters (431 cubic inches). It still provided 185 horsepower and was also available with a Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, which did not exist when the engine was first launched. It was a perfect fit for the torquey nature of the V16.