3 Of The Most Valuable Car Finds On American Pickers

With the first episode airing in 2010, "American Pickers" has become one of the most popular documentary and reality TV shows. The series follows hosts Mike Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz as they travel across the United States trying to find valuable items that are available for resale.

Advertisement

Fritz and Wolfe have had a lot of luck finding truly unique and one-of-a-kind items over the last 14 years. In the 26-seasons-long run of the show, they have found hundreds of rare antiques; including a set of masks used by the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, original prototypes of Yoda used in the "Star Wars" franchise, and even an elephant's head that wound up costing the pickers almost $10,000.

However, the most amazing items that Fritz and Wolfe have found on "American Pickers" have often come in the form of classic vehicles. Some of their most valuable purchases include a world-famous rock band's van, a cyclecar that's over 100 years old, and a pair of luxury sports cars from the 1950s.