How Much Did 'American Pickers' Sell A Royal Pioneer Motorcycle For?

While "American Pickers" mastermind Mike Wolfe has proven himself vastly knowledgeable in virtually every corner of the antiquing arena, the master picker has long displayed a particular affinity for vintage motorcycles in the vein of pricey Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead builds. In fact, Wolfe's desire to buy, restore, and eventually resell antique builds of all makes and models has led to some of the pricier picks seen on the long-running reality series.

During one Season 9 episode of "American Pickers," Wolfe dropped what was then the biggest stack of Benjamin's the team had ever seen to acquire a rare antique motorcycle bearing the name of Royal Pioneer. Wolfe and his former co-star Frank Fritz track the bike down at a South Florida home that is closer to the proverbial beaten path than they typically traverse on a pick. But once Wolfe lays eyes on the homeowner's prized possession — a 1910 Royal Pioneer motorcycle that looks to be little more than frame and engine — Mike can hardly contain his eagerness to pack it into the van, and promptly offers $35,000 for that chance.

That lofty sum isn't enough to close a deal, with the owner countering at $60,000 and the pair eventually striking a deal at $55,000. Wolfe's instinct more than paid off, as it was reported he eventually flipped the bike for a whopping $100,000. In turn, the Royal Pioneer instantly ranked among not just the priciest, but the coolest vehicles the "American Pickers" team have ever found.

