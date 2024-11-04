What Happened To The Von Dutch Motorcycle From 'American Pickers'?

When it comes to the more unique picks made on "American Pickers," the true one-of-one Von Dutch motorcycle Mike Wolfe shelled out $21,000 for in a Season 6 episode titled "Mike's Holy Grail" no doubt ranks high on the list. That episode title stems from the fact that Wolfe openly admits that the bike in question — dubbed the XAVW — is a legitimate Holy Grail piece for him, as such unique builds from the legendary customizer are rarely seen on the market.

As it was, the XAVW wasn't exactly on the market when Wolfe tracked it down in North Carolina, with the owner initially wary of parting ways with the bike, professing she'd always envisioned passing it down to her kids. But Wolfe — who gets noticeably weak in the knees when he first sees the bike — clearly has no plans of letting the "Holy Grail" escape his grasp, and is eventually able to pry the bike away at $21,000. That was partly due to his insistence that he would not restore the one-of-a-kind Von Dutch, which the builder Frankensteined together using parts from Harley-Davidson and Volkswagen bikes, and further customized with his own artistic flourishes.

Along with that promise, Wolfe also noted he'd ensure that the bike was seen by the public as often as possible. Thankfully, Wolfe has delivered on both pledges, with the unrestored Von Dutch XAVW splitting time between the museum circuit and his own Antique Archaeology store since he bought it in 2012.

