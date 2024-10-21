How Much Did 'American Pickers' Sell A 1922 Ace Motorcycle For?

History's "American Pickers" is a fun television program based on its premise alone. The hosts traverse the country and dig through sheds, garages, and other off-the-beaten path locales to pull out whatever hidden antique gems might be hiding. Their hunts have yielded all kinds of results, discovering trinkets of varying size, condition, and value throughout the years. They've also stumbled upon some remarkable cars and motorcycles in their travels. One example is a 1922 Ace Sporting Solo motorcycle that they dug up a number of years ago. While it isn't one of the rarest motorcycles ever built, it isn't common find.

"American Pickers" icons Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz find the Ace in Season 17's "The $90,000 Question." After some discussion with the sellers, Mike and Frank eventually score it for a whopping $45,000, but the story of the Ace doesn't end there. At a 2023 Mecum auction in Las Vegas, Nevada, the over a century-old bike went up for sale and sold for an astounding sum: $198,000. This put the Ace right in the middle of the top 10 motorcycle sales of the entire auction to boot.

To some, that might seem like an absurd amount of money for an old rusty bike, especially when more beautiful motorcycles have sold at auction for high amounts over the years. In reality, the story of this bike and Ace as a whole makes it crystal clear why it sold for so much.

