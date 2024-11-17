4 Of The Best Motorcycles Ever Found On American Pickers

If you are a regular viewer of History's smash-hit reality series "American Pickers," you no doubt know there aren't many things that star Mike Wolfe and his merry crew of antique gurus won't pony up at least a few bucks for. You also know that Wolfe and company have, on rare occasions, shelled out a lot more than a few bucks on big-ticket items like vintage cars and motorcycles. Wolfe, in particular, has shown not only a sincere affinity for the classic motorcycles he's found tucked away in various barns and garages over the years, but also a steadfast dedication to paying whatever it takes to save them from the rust heap.

Indeed, Wolfe's love of rare and vintage bikes has led to some of the more tense and colorful storylines in the series' 392-episodes-and-counting history. While the "American Pickers" star and creator spends freely on rare bikes, the thrill of the hunt and the chance to salvage even a small piece of motorcycle history seem to be the drive behind Wolfe's efforts more than money.

In any case, finding a cool old motorcycle is often the easy part of the equation, as some owners simply do not want to part with their beloved two-wheeled treasures. In turn, sometimes just seeing a rare or classic bike out in the wilds is enough for Wolfe, as well as the show's viewers. So, here's a look at some of the best and coolest motorcycles he's ever found on "American Pickers."

