Where Are Lincoln Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Father and son duo Henry and Wilfred Leland founded the Lincoln Motor Company back in 1917. The company, named after President Abraham Lincoln, started out producing aircraft engines during the First World War before shifting focus to luxury cars. After a few short years in business, Ford would purchase the Lincoln Motor Company in 1922 for $8 million. Now, a century later, the Lincoln Motor Company is still owned by the Blue Oval brand, and while it continues to focus on luxury automobiles, the company has historically produced a wide range of models.

Lincoln recently stopped producing pickup trucks and sedans, and now primarily produces SUVs and crossovers. Lincoln still manufactures many of its models in the US, with three manufacturing plants spread between Louisville, Kentucky and Chicago, Illinois. There are two plants in Louisville: the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant. The former is responsible for employing over 9,000 workers and spans 500 acres, and has been producing Navigator models since 2009, while the latter's main focus is building the Corsair. Meanwhile, Lincoln's Chicago plant focuses on producing the Aviator.