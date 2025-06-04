Every Toyota Supra Generation Ranked By Horsepower

Few names resonate within today's JDM community like the Toyota Supra. And it's no surprise, with the car boasting a heritage of sportiness and aesthetic excellence since the late-1970s. The Supra represents the Japanese equivalent of a Mustang, that is, a means for the average enthusiast to get their hands on a high-performance sports car. Originally developed to compete with the Nissan Fairlady Z, the Supra famously offered a plethora of excellent straight-six engine options throughout its entire history, from the original 4M-EU to the modern B58. Of course, horsepower has increased substantially over the years, with some of the earliest cars featuring less power than a new base-model Corolla. But in reality, each model represented a superb combination of sportiness and reliability that cemented the Supra name to the present-day.

Advertisement

It's deceptively tricky to grade these cars based on horsepower because they all feature different specifications based on region. Some regions offered certain engine options, whereas others featured different tunes that meant more power from the same engine. As such, this article ignores those regional restrictions and purely looks at the flat-out most power each generation offered. Whether this power figure applies to JDM, USDM, EUDM, or other markets will be mentioned, but otherwise the power figures may differ depending on individual market, sometimes drastically-so. For example, the JDM (short for Japanese domestic market)-specific Mark IV Supra tops out at 276 horsepower against the U.S. market's 320 horsepower from the same engine; we'll cover all that, too. But for now, let's start with the first model to wear a Supra badge, debuting in model year 1979.

Advertisement