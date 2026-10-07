Every Major Electric Kettle Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

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Americans may not buy electric tea kettles as often as other countries, but there are plenty of reasons you might want one — tea drinking being one of them. Any use you have for near-instant hot water could justify the purchase. Of course, when you do decide to start shopping for a tea kettle, you might not be sure where to start.

Plenty of brands sell electric kettles, and we've ranked the major ones from worst to best here to guide your decision. We considered factors like how many model options there are to choose from — ranging from two to around five — and whether a stainless option exists. While not everyone will want a stainless steel option, plenty of tea drinkers are particular about it, so we've highlighted where brands offer it.

We also looked at pricing; brands on our list range as low as $16 up to more than $100. Lastly, we looked over the reviews and noted where brands have more reviews, though all brands have generally high reviews, on average. All that said, the ones toward the top of the list may not be ranked as highly, but that doesn't mean they're bad choices. For more on our methodology, stay tuned after the list.