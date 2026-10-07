Every Major Electric Kettle Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Americans may not buy electric tea kettles as often as other countries, but there are plenty of reasons you might want one — tea drinking being one of them. Any use you have for near-instant hot water could justify the purchase. Of course, when you do decide to start shopping for a tea kettle, you might not be sure where to start.
Plenty of brands sell electric kettles, and we've ranked the major ones from worst to best here to guide your decision. We considered factors like how many model options there are to choose from — ranging from two to around five — and whether a stainless option exists. While not everyone will want a stainless steel option, plenty of tea drinkers are particular about it, so we've highlighted where brands offer it.
We also looked at pricing; brands on our list range as low as $16 up to more than $100. Lastly, we looked over the reviews and noted where brands have more reviews, though all brands have generally high reviews, on average. All that said, the ones toward the top of the list may not be ranked as highly, but that doesn't mean they're bad choices. For more on our methodology, stay tuned after the list.
Oxo
While Oxo is known for making various kitchen tools and gadgets, it's also a major brand for coffee makers, electric kettles, and more. However, its electric kettles seem to receive less attention than others. Overall, Oxo electric kettles have amassed fewer than 5,000 reviews across multiple models on Amazon. Customer reviews are generally good, however, combined with our other metrics, the lower availability of social proof makes Oxo one of the lower-ranked options.
As far as models go, Oxo only offers two on Amazon, one gooseneck style and another clear glass style. The color choices are stainless steel or borosilicate glass, which means a stainless steel water boiler is an option with Oxo. The lack of model choices (and no color selection) is one reason why Oxo charts so low in our rankings, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily a bad choice. In fact, Is endorsed by Bon Appetit.
Another factor is the price point. The most affordable Oxo kettle on Amazon is the Oxo Brew glass kettle at $100. The gooseneck model costs more, and the options stop there. Given the fact that an electric kettle will probably live on your kitchen countertop, having more style choices is always better, and Oxo doesn't quite meet expectations on that front.
Bonavita
As far as major brands go, Bonavita is widely available and receives positive reviews. Yet it's another electric kettle brand with far less customer feedback than other brands that come up in Amazon searches. Across the available models we found, Bonavita kettles had fewer than 7,000 customer reviews in total. Bonavita is well-reviewed overall, but with only two options on Amazon, it didn't fare as well as other brands in our lineup — although Bon Appetit gives it praise.
Both Bonavita electric kettle choices have a capacity of 1 liter, but there's not much distinction otherwise. They have stainless steel water boilers, and one has physical buttons, while the other has a digital display. However, there is no distinction between model names or numbers when it comes to the Amazon selections. Rather, choosing your color — plastic black versus matte black, for example — dictates what base you get. All variations are gooseneck style, which is also a limiting factor in terms of choice.
All that said, Bonavita could still be the right fit for your kitchen if you like the style options and need a stainless steel setup. While most Bonavita models cost about $130, we did find an option available for $100 on Amazon.
Fellow
Despite its big name, Fellow has among the fewest reviews overall compared to the rest of the brands on our list. It doesn't seem to have quite the following of other well-known brands, clearly. There are fewer than 5,000 reviews across the available kettle models on Amazon, which is not much compared to our other major brand selections. However, this is another one Bon Appetit likes, quite a bit in fact.
One highlight with Fellow electric kettles is that there are multiple models available. At least three models are available on Amazon, including a gooseneck and two other styles, all ranging from .9 to 1.5 liters. Each model specifies a stainless steel water boiler, though the exteriors are all matte colors.
Fellow might be a good option if you prefer an opaque style electric kettle with a stainless water boiler. The available color options vary based on the model you select, but most (like the Clyde) come in matte black, desert rose, smoke green, and storm blue colors, with more options on models like the EKG Pro Gooseneck kettle. The lowest-priced Fellow kettle we found on Amazon is the Clyde Electric Kettle, which was on sale at $100.
Breville
You might recognize Breville as a major espresso machine brand, but it doesn't stop at coffee. The brand sells a few different models of electric kettle available through various retailers, including Amazon. Despite its reputation in the realm of coffee, it doesn't offer many options aimed at tea lovers. We only found four models on Amazon, and across all of those, there were fewer than 7,000 customer reviews.
With overwhelmingly positive reviews, the three Breville electric kettles each offer something a little different. All are made of stainless steel, while the variations are largely cosmetic. Two models' exteriors are brushed stainless steel, one is clear glass, and another is available in both matte colors and stainless options. Varying handle styles are also something to consider, but beyond that, Breville doesn't seem to be very creative with its line of electric kettles.
Of course, Breville electric kettles do receive overall positive reviews. While we would expect far more reviews given the brand's high ratings, there's nothing worrisome to be found in the reviews. That said, Breville is not our top choice simply because of the limited style options and lack of more budget-friendly models. Case in point? Breville's most affordable electric kettle is about $100 on Amazon.
Chefman
Chefman is one of the major air fryer brands, but it also manufactures other countertop appliances — including electric kettles. We found various models on Amazon, which is somewhat surprising given Chefman's typically budget-friendly price point. Chefman makes an electric kettle with a tea infuser, and other model choices include a gooseneck style, a capacity of up to 1.8 liters, and both opaque and clear containers.
Multiple products note the inclusion of stainless steel filters, though we couldn't find verbiage specific to the boiler being stainless steel. That minor note aside, Chefman seems very well liked overall, and over 30,000 customer reviews across its various product listings on Amazon. Possibly the biggest highlight with Chefman is its affordability.
Various models have list prices ranging from $25 to $40, but that's where they top out. Even the gooseneck style is still budget-friendly according to our metrics. The most affordable Chefman electric kettle we found is listed at $24, but we did spot it on sale for under $20 on Amazon at time of writing.
Ovente
Ovente makes tiny appliances and more, and the brand is also a strong contender when compared against the best electric kettle brands. Not only does it have over 100,000 customer reviews across its product listings on Amazon, but it's also relatively affordable and offers a lot of variety in both model and color choices.
Models available on Amazon include a glass kettle with a tea infuser, and a glass and steel model with six color choices, and capacities up to 1.7 liters. All of the models come in at $50 or less on Amazon, too.
In addition to offering a selection of kettles with stainless steel boilers, Ovente also has an entry-level, $16 electric kettle that gets the job done — at least, if its 60,000-plus reviews on Amazon are any indication. Unlike other brands we looked at, Ovente's plastic style kettles come in fun colors like a bright lime green and vibrant pink.
Cuisinart
Cuisinart is a classic example of a kitchen appliance brand owned by a larger brand, and it's a classic brand in its own right, which probably explains why it executes the electric kettle game so well. Cuisinart has over 40,000 customer reviews across its kettle offerings on Amazon, which help it earn a spot near the top of our list. We found a range of models on Amazon, with different style options to suit every kitchen. All Recipes is also a fan of Cuisinart electric kettles, which doesn't hurt.
Cuisinart offers different stainless steel electric kettle models ranging from shiny steel exteriors to a nondescript plastic-coated model (with a stainless steel interior) that will blend right in on your countertop. Among the options are a gooseneck style kettle, one of the costlier designs in Cuisinart's lineup.
We particularly liked the PerfecTemp model, which comes in colors like pistachio, brushed graphite gray, and red. That model is on the higher end of Cuisinart's price range, at about $140 on Amazon. While Cuisinart does have some pricier kettle models, its lowest-priced option comes in at around $40 on Amazon, and there are many well-liked models in between that and the most expensive electric kettle.
Hamilton Beach
Hamilton Beach is a major blender brand, and it also leads the pack in other appliance categories. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that the brand also makes electric kettles, and is apparently pretty good at it, too. We found at least five Hamilton Beach electric kettle listings on Amazon, where the brand has more than 70,000 customer reviews spread across its kettles. Customers are generally happy with them too. Each model has a high average rating, and there are plenty of choices at different price points.
Hamilton Beach earns kudos for having a range of products under its electric kettle category. In addition to having a stainless steel option, Hamilton Beach also makes different models in styles to suit any kitchen. From clear glass models to solid black varieties with digital displays to gooseneck kettles in matte colors, Hamilton Beach gives you many choices for not much money.
In fact, the most expensive option has a list price of $60 on Amazon. The cheapest Hamilton Beach electric kettle we found on Amazon was a 1-liter stainless steel style, and it costs $25. Hamilton Beach is also a top choice of All Recipes, which supports our ranking.
Cosori
Cosori makes many highly rated kitchen appliances, and its electric kettles are no exception. The brand earned the top spot on our ranking of the best electric kettle brands by offering multiple kettle models (including a stainless steel one) with tons (over 75,000) of good reviews and at price points as low as $24 on Amazon.
Cosori is also a favorite of industry expert All Recipes, coming out above its competitor brands like Cuisinart and Hamilton Beach. With consumer reviews, Cosori's products are well-rated overall on Amazon, and the brand has more reviews than most of the other brands we compared. Even with brands that had more reviews (like Ovente), Cosori has more variants to offer, meaning higher chances you'll find the style you want — and at a price point that's not painful.
We like that Cosori has a range of models at different price points. A stainless steel model might cost you a bit more, but there's also a gooseneck style, a clear-view style that still confirms no plastic contact with the water, and a matte stainless option. Cosori's most affordable electric kettle available on Amazon is the clear borosilicate glass option, which is $28.
Methodology
To come up with a list of every major kettle brand, we searched for well-known brands that are featured at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. To be considered major, an electric kettle brand needs to have at least two different models available and be stocked at large retailers.
From there, we considered four different metrics: number of models, availability of a stainless steel option, the price range, and number of reviews. Brands earned points based on having more than three model options, a stainless steel option, at least one option under $50, and more than 20,000 (generally positive) reviews.
Our ranking is intended as a starting point for shopping for your next electric kettle. Although some brands ranked lower than others based on our methodology, that doesn't necessarily mean you can expect a less-than-stellar experience. Brands ranked lower are not necessarily bad choices, but they don't check every single box on our list.