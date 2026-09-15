5 Small Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Actually Owned By A Much Larger Company

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It's no secret that many consumer brands are owned by larger companies, and this holds across industries. Samsung owns a bunch of audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, AKG, and Mark Levinson. Pepsi owns Frito-Lay, Tostitos, Doritos, Cap'n Crunch, and Gatorade. Nestle owns over 2,000 consumer brands worldwide. This also applies to appliances. One famous example is Whirlpool, which owns many of the best appliance brands, including Maytag, Amana, and many others. Even small kitchen appliances are often owned by a larger company these days.

There's nothing intrinsically wrong with the subsidiary model, but it can be if the parent company doesn't use it properly. Thus, as consumers, it's often important to know where your products actually come from, so that you can make more informed decisions about your purchases. For instance, Frigidaire still makes many of its products in the U.S., but it's actually owned by Electrolux, a Swedish company, and has been for 40 years. In this case, Electrolux allowing Frigidaire to keep its manufacturing process in the U.S. can be construed as a positive thing, even if some parts are sourced internationally.

It gets a little confusing once you start throwing so many names around. Small kitchen appliances is much the same way, with many brands having corporate overlords that see over its business. If you're in the market for a new garbage disposal or blender, it may be helpful to know where some major brands actually come from.