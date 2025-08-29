The Best Kitchen Appliances From Every Decade In The Past 50 Years

The kitchen and the dining room are places where people of all ages come together to make and share food. It's where grandparents make cookies for their grandkids and where parents pass down time-honored family recipes. They can feel like universal spaces that connect all generations and transcend time, but the kitchen has changed pretty dramatically over the years.

While the cookstove remains the core of the kitchen, many of today's go-to kitchen appliances (like the ever-popular air fryer or the Instant Pot) didn't exist when our grandparents were learning to cook. Even standard appliances like refrigerators and microwaves were only invented or popularized within the last century.

The kitchen is a living place and, thanks to test kitchens and inventors, it's always evolving. Some new kitchen inventions are just a flash in the pan, while others don't really cut the mustard, but a select few find their place in the pantry pantheon. These are our top kitchen appliances from each of the last five decades.