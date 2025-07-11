Ninja Thirsti Vs. SodaStream: Which Soda Maker Is Best For You?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a new showdown between two electric kitchen gadgets, and both are battling it out for a spot on your countertop: the newly released Ninja Thirsti and the old reliable SodaStream. Both do the same basic thing — make you bubbly drinks with the option to add your own flavor combos — but that doesn't make the choice any easier.

Broadly speaking, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize a ton of different things with your drinks: fizz level (light, classic, or heavy), flavor intensity (classic or bold), serving size (from 6 to 48 ounces)... the list goes on. It relies on Ninja's proprietary Flavored Water Drops, which come in over 20 varieties and serve needs far beyond taste. We're talking hydration, energy (with 50mg of caffeine), vitamins (B3, B6, and B12), and more. You can also combine two Drops at once and even save your custom settings for next time.

Then there's the SodaStream, which is primarily a sparkling water maker at heart. It comes with a CO2 cylinder and a reusable bottle, and it requires you to manually carbonate the drink to your liking. (Unless you have a SodaStream E-Duo, which gives you three automatic carbonation options.) You can also add whatever flavoring drops or syrups, but you'll also have to do this manually — the machine won't do it for you. There's less built-in guidance, which makes it more bare-bones compared to the Thirsti.