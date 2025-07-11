Ninja Thirsti Vs. SodaStream: Which Soda Maker Is Best For You?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a new showdown between two electric kitchen gadgets, and both are battling it out for a spot on your countertop: the newly released Ninja Thirsti and the old reliable SodaStream. Both do the same basic thing — make you bubbly drinks with the option to add your own flavor combos — but that doesn't make the choice any easier.
Broadly speaking, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize a ton of different things with your drinks: fizz level (light, classic, or heavy), flavor intensity (classic or bold), serving size (from 6 to 48 ounces)... the list goes on. It relies on Ninja's proprietary Flavored Water Drops, which come in over 20 varieties and serve needs far beyond taste. We're talking hydration, energy (with 50mg of caffeine), vitamins (B3, B6, and B12), and more. You can also combine two Drops at once and even save your custom settings for next time.
Then there's the SodaStream, which is primarily a sparkling water maker at heart. It comes with a CO2 cylinder and a reusable bottle, and it requires you to manually carbonate the drink to your liking. (Unless you have a SodaStream E-Duo, which gives you three automatic carbonation options.) You can also add whatever flavoring drops or syrups, but you'll also have to do this manually — the machine won't do it for you. There's less built-in guidance, which makes it more bare-bones compared to the Thirsti.
Pros and cons of each carbonated drink maker
Whether you're a flavored water fan, a seltzer drinker, or just trying to make your own fizzy beverages from home, the winner of the Ninja Thirsti vs. SodaStream debate will come down to the upsides and downsides of each.
Let's first look at what the Ninja Thirsti has going for it. For starters, there's the sheer number of convenient customizations: fizz, flavor, strength, size... it's built to do it all for you. Consider this alongside all the extras beyond just sparkling water. The vitamins, hydration, and energy add-ins take it to a completely other level of customizability. On the other hand, the Ninja Thirsti is more expensive than most SodaStream options (between $130-150 depending on promotions) and needs special pods that cost about $7 each for 17–20 servings. It also has a larger countertop footprint than its competitor.
Looking at what's to love about the SodaStream, the answer is simple: It's simple, speedy carbonation with no complex setup or additional bells and whistles. It also gives you a range of different price points for different budgets, starting as low as $85 and going up to $149. It's not reliant on pods, either — you can add whatever syrup, juice, or other add-ins you want after carbonating. Of course, there are negatives too: most models make you manually control your carbonation level, and its CO2 canisters will need to be replaced just like the Ninja Thirsti's.
Who should buy which machine?
Thinking about all the pros and cons, the Ninja Thirsti seems best for those who like convenience and variety. (Think families, couples, or anyone who has an adventurous and ever-changing flavor palate.) Fans of the Ninja Creami or the Ninja Swirl know Ninja gadgets check many different boxes. If you're someone who drinks multiple types of beverages in a day or needs variety to hit your hydration goals, the Thirsti seems like a fun and practical investment.
The SodaStream, by comparison, would probably be better for people who don't need all those options and would rather have a simple seltzer maker. If you regularly buy LaCroix, San Pellegrino, or another grocery store seltzer brand of choice, the lower-cost SodaStream would probably pay for itself in a matter of months. It's also the smarter pick if you don't want to be tied to a single brand's flavor pods.
Bottom line: If you want a sleek, no-fuss sparkling water system, SodaStream is tried, true, and cost-effective. But if you want a more advanced, more customizable beverage experience, the Thirsti is likely well worth the splurge. (And to whoever makes these Ninja appliances, keep 'em coming.)