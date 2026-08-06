10 Audio Brands That Are Owned By Samsung

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When you think of Samsung, you probably think of excellent Android smartphones like its Galaxy S devices or its many high-quality TVs. That's perfectly justifiable, too, as Samsung is one of the best brands in both market segments, with customer satisfaction ratings to prove it. But these products are only the tip of the iceberg as far as the Korean giant's efforts are concerned. Samsung has its fingers in many pies, including medicine, hospitality, shipping, and even insurance.

One industry you might not necessarily associate Samsung with is audio — more specifically, audiophile-approved, Hi-Fi audio. Sure, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are excellent earphones, but there's a huge gap between a good pair of wireless earphones and massive, room-filling Hi-Fi speakers and audio amplifiers. Or is there? As it turns out, not quite — at least, as far as corporate ownership is concerned.

Samsung owns a good chunk of prominent audio brands, many of which have serious heritage and cachet. Think JBL, Denon, Marantz, and AKG, for example. This impressive portfolio comes courtesy of two big acquisitions. The first was the 2017 acquisition of Harman International for $8 billion, which gave Samsung ownership of Mark Levinson, Lexicon, and Harman Kardon, plus the aforementioned JBL and AKG. The second purchase was in 2025, when Samsung's Harman bought Masimo Corporation's Sound United subsidiary for $350 million. Sound United owned brands like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio, which became subsidiaries of Samsung once the deal was done.