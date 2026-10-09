Why The New Lexus ES Hybrid Was The Most Surprising Car I Drove All Year

At a time when so much in the auto industry feels like careful evolution rather than daring revolution, the 2026 Lexus ES is genuinely astonishing. Similarly, when so many new car shoppers are picking SUVs and crossovers, it's a surprise that Lexus put this much effort into a mid-range sedan. Then, the cherry on top is comparing this new ES to its predecessor.

That is, assuming you can remember the old Lexus ES at all.

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You'd be forgiven for such lapses: that seventh-generation car, first launched in 2018, always felt like a compromise. The sedan you settled on, because your budget didn't stretch for a flagship Lexus LS. Only now the LS is on hiatus, and there's a new ES which feels like a thoroughly modern version of Lexus, not to mention an unapologetic vision of what the automaker's luxury should look like on today's roads.