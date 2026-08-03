The 2026 Lexus RZ Costs Too Much To Ignore Its Biggest Flaw

For the longest time, Lexus — and parent company Toyota — have rode in business class aboard the hybrid train. For the luxury brand, that began with the 2005 RX 400h, and continues today with examples like the UX Hybrid, the LX 700h, and the ES Hybrid. But as far as EVs were concerned? Only in 2019 with the Eastern Hemisphere-only UX 300e did Lexus dip its toes into the tingly electron waters, long after the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Genesis, Audi, and Cadillac all painted themselves in cobalt blue.

The automaker has only slowly made progress since then, with the introductions of the RZ for the 2023 model year, and the ES Electric for the 2026 model year. The RZ in particular has the distinction of being the first Lexus EV to be sold worldwide, based upon the same e-TGNA platform as the Toyota bZ and their distant cousin, the Subaru Solterra.

Has this decision to stay hybrid-focused hurt their EVs, though? To determine this and more, Lexus sent my way a 2026 RZ in its hottest form, the RZ 550e F Sport AWD, dressed in an aptly named shade of gray called "Wind." And while I would, indeed, be gliding along the streets and interstates woven through my small town in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia, would I be going with the flow, or face headwinds of my own? We certainly had thoughts back when we first reviewed the RZ in 2023. Let's see if anything's changed four model years' later.