Lexus LS 500 Resale Value: How Much Has The Luxury Sedan Depreciated?

Lexus bucks the trend when it comes to depreciation. Luxury cars generally tend to depreciate steeply over their first few years on sale — in fact, virtually all of the worst depreciating cars on the market are made by luxury brands. Meanwhile, many Lexus vehicles depreciate at a rate that's more typical of an economy car. In KBB's 2026 Best Resale Value Awards, Lexus took the title for the best luxury brand. Perhaps even more impressively, its UX, RX, and NX SUVs all ranked among the very best SUVs on the market for resale value, beating every SUV from every non-luxury brand aside from Honda and Toyota.

With the brand's SUVs being so exceptionally good at retaining their value, you might expect that its sedans, like the LS, are just as much of a safe bet. Unfortunately, the answer isn't quite so clear-cut, with estimates varying considerably. Some are very positive: According to iSeeCars data, the LS depreciates close to the rate of the average sedan. After five years, the research platform reports that the LS loses just over 40 percent of its value.

Not everyone agrees, however. CarEdge reports a notably bigger drop in value over the same time period, but it still puts the LS ahead of the likes of the BMW 7-Series. The outlet says that the Lexus loses an average of 53 percent of its value after five years on the road. Meanwhile, KBB forecasts that a 2025 LS can be expected to lose a disappointing 67 percent of its original value over its first half decade.