2026 Toyota C-HR Review: Don't Let The Badge Fool You

Toyota first introduced the C-HR in concept form at the 2014 Paris Auto Show, evolving the subcompact crossover over the next couple of years with the intent of selling it as a Scion. By the time the production-ready model finally launched in North America in early 2017, though, Scion — and all but the iM, renamed the Corolla iM — was dead. Thus, the C-HR was a Toyota right from the start of its showroom life. It did fairly well there, too, peaking in 2018 with nearly 50,000 sold in the U.S. A facelift in 2019 helped a little bit, but sales fell off a cliff in 2022, the year Toyota opted not to bring over the second-gen C-HR to the North American market; we received the first-gen Corolla Cross, instead.

Then, just last year, the automaker brought the name back to our part of the world with a friend (the Subaru Uncharted) on the same platform as the bZ. This new C-HR would be a fully electric vehicle, riding alongside the bZ and the more rugged bZ Woodland. All part of Toyota's slow, carefully thought-out move towards full electrification, having been the flag-bearer for hybrids for a generation.

With this in mind, the automaker sent a 2026 C-HR XSE in Tandoori with a Midnight Black Metallic roof to spend a week celebrating my birthday in Southwestern Virginia. Though I couldn't eat this Toyota despite the paint color's name, perhaps I could have my cake and eat it, too, with this latest EV to cross my path.