5 Cars You Might Not Expect To Have Turbochargers

Turbochargers are quickly becoming ubiquitous today in several categories of cars, and for good reason — though somewhat complicated, turbochargers offer a whole host of advantages. For the most part, we commonly associate them with a certain style of car, usually ones that are fast. After all, we almost involuntarily associate the word "turbo" with speed, like going turbo mode in a video game. Turbochargers are also great at squeezing fuel efficiency out of smaller engines, which is one reason why Ford uses EcoBoost engines in just about everything under the sun.

But these are all typical uses for turbochargers. One would expect to hear the characteristic sounds emanating from, say, a souped-up Japanese tuner or a peppy little Fiesta ST, stuff like that. But there are some cars that simply don't fit that mold at all — cars you would never expect to pack a turbo, or even multiple turbos under the hood. That could be for a variety of reasons, too; maybe the car is otherwise quite pedestrian and unassuming, or it's from an era where this technology was uncommon in that body type. Either way, it's funky and interesting just for existing.

In this article, we'll narrow down the list based on stuff that truly falls outside the norm. A lot of modern cars come with turbo V6s in place of V8s, or turbo three- or four-cylinder engines for efficiency's sake. So we'll eliminate those because it's essentially expected in this day and age, with naturally-aspirated big engines being the oddballs. In other words, expect plenty of old cars with intriguing stories behind them.