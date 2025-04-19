Which Dodge Vehicles Had A V10, And How Powerful Were The Engines?

From 10,000-horsepower dragsters to SUVs that embody pure luxury and trucks that can effortlessly tow several tons, the greatness of American carmakers knows no bounds. One such carmaker is Dodge, whose entries in the muscle car category are some of the finest. The company has been around for decades and built some of the best engines ever, including the 8.0-liter Viper V10 and Magnum V10 engines.

The first of these, the Viper V10, produced 645 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque at its most powerful, while the Magnum V10 maxed out at 310 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. These engines were truly awesome, which might explain why only a select few Dodges were ever considered worthy enough to come with one installed. From the Dodge Ram 2500, 3500, and SRT-10 to the Dodge Tomahawk, Challenger Drag Pak, and Viper, here are all the Dodges that came with a V10 engine.