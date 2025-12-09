'Major Resurgence' Of Manual Transmissions Might Just Be Here To Stay

It's estimated that around 97% of drivers in America go about their daily lives in automatic cars, so the resurgence of manual transmissions might not make all that much sense, immediately. However, there is a stubborn and dedicated horde of drivers who prefer the mechanical involvement of a manual transmission. While the slick eight-speed automatic of a BMW X5 might make perfect sense for the daily commute, for example, when it comes to maximizing enjoyment on your favorite backroad, rowing the gears yourself really does take some beating.

Now, manual transmissions haven't quite completely disappeared, but they have become rarer over the years. Interestingly though, Hewland Engineering — a company which has long been associated with such transmissions — reckons a resurgence is happening. At first, it was truly specialist models like the Koenigsegg CC850 that started offering such transmissions, and Hewland Engineering managing director Andy Morley, when speaking to Top Gear, suggests cars like these "have all proven there's an appetite for changing gears yourself."

Great news for gearheads. Very few of us can afford to splash out and buy a multi-million dollar hypercar with such a 'box, but if the beloved H-gate manual can trickle down into more attainable models, then surely that's only a marvellous thing for driving enthusiasts and three-pedal fans alike. Morley added that, while just a few years ago, the pictured scene of the future was EV-dominated and that manuals would become all but extinct, "we're certainly seeing a significant upshift in demand for H-gate transmissions," which definitely suggests that change is in the air.