'Major Resurgence' Of Manual Transmissions Might Just Be Here To Stay
It's estimated that around 97% of drivers in America go about their daily lives in automatic cars, so the resurgence of manual transmissions might not make all that much sense, immediately. However, there is a stubborn and dedicated horde of drivers who prefer the mechanical involvement of a manual transmission. While the slick eight-speed automatic of a BMW X5 might make perfect sense for the daily commute, for example, when it comes to maximizing enjoyment on your favorite backroad, rowing the gears yourself really does take some beating.
Now, manual transmissions haven't quite completely disappeared, but they have become rarer over the years. Interestingly though, Hewland Engineering — a company which has long been associated with such transmissions — reckons a resurgence is happening. At first, it was truly specialist models like the Koenigsegg CC850 that started offering such transmissions, and Hewland Engineering managing director Andy Morley, when speaking to Top Gear, suggests cars like these "have all proven there's an appetite for changing gears yourself."
Great news for gearheads. Very few of us can afford to splash out and buy a multi-million dollar hypercar with such a 'box, but if the beloved H-gate manual can trickle down into more attainable models, then surely that's only a marvellous thing for driving enthusiasts and three-pedal fans alike. Morley added that, while just a few years ago, the pictured scene of the future was EV-dominated and that manuals would become all but extinct, "we're certainly seeing a significant upshift in demand for H-gate transmissions," which definitely suggests that change is in the air.
Americans still have a number of manual options for 2025 and beyond
While that all sounds very hopeful, it still doesn't negate the fact that manual choices for American drivers are getting thinner on the ground. Five manual-equipped cars were discontinued for the 2025 model year, and as such, drivers have been left with fewer than 30 cars equipped with a manual in 2025. It's not all doom and gloom, though, as among those options are some real gems, which will have keen drivers punching the third pedal and shifting gears like a scene out of "Fast and Furious."
Naturally, there are some high-performance options, like the Porsche GT3, but six-figure sports cars like these are hardly appropriate for most motorists. Coming in much cheaper are choices like the evergreen Ford Mustang, the cheapest manual version being the GT Fastback. It sports a clever six-speed 'box with rev-matching, and can be yours for $46,560, plus dealer and destination fees.
While that gives us little to grumble about, it's always nice to have a more practical option, and fortunately Honda fills that gap for us with the Civic Si. No, it's not the Type R, but instead a toned-down but yet still driver-focused Civic that offers four-door and five-seat practicality, but with the added magic of a six-speed manual transmission. The best news, it sells for just $30,995 before additional fees and charges, and it packs 200 horses and a limited-slip differential, for good measure.
The presence of these cars don't necessarily prove that a resurgence is underway, but they do show that interest in the three-pedal approach is very much still present. Simply put, it's up to us to keep such cars relevant by actually buying them, instead of opting for the commuter-friendly two-pedal solution.