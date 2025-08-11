Oldsmobile F-85 Jetfire: The Bizarre Engine That Was Ahead Of Its Time

The Oldsmobile Jetfire represented one of the relatively lesser-known pioneers of turbocharging, something we take for granted on everything from econoboxes to high-speed dedicated race cars. In fact, it was the first ever turbocharged production car; debuting in April 1962, and beating Chevrolet's Corvair Spyder to the punch. These days turbocharging technology is a well-understood science, with modern turbos capable of producing good, reliable power while maintaining fuel-efficiency without giving the owner any grief. Back in the early-60s, though, it was a far different story.

The Oldsmobile Jetfire was a car ahead of its time, if ever there was one. There's always a first for everything, and while turbochargers had existed for decades at that point, they'd never found their way into engine bays of economy cars. Turbochargers were designed principally for consistent, lower-revving engines like those found on aircraft, and faced numerous challenges implementing them into cars in those early days. For example, early turbochargers demonstrated significant turbo lag, owing to the lower compression ratios used to mitigate knock that lowered an engine's low-end power. How did the Jetfire solve that problem?

Well, considering just 9,607 examples were produced from 1962-1963, the Jetfire solved it rather poorly, but that's to be expected of such an early design. Its engine used a specialized liquid-injection mechanism, coupled with a high 10.25:1 compression to help mitigate the effects of turbo lag. So why was this system so poorly received?