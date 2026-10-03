10 Of The Best Used Mazda Models You Can Buy
In my misspent youth, some of my first automotive adventures involved brutally abusing a long-suffering Miata on the dusty back roads of central Texas, learning to drift through the endless orchards of Freestone County, and rowing through the gears in the Hill Country. That little Mazda never complained; it just cheerfully put up with the frightful treatment I dished out and always came back more or less intact and ready for more.
That experience sold me early on Mazda's formula for reliable, sensibly priced vehicles that drivers actually enjoy, and I have bought and sold many through the years, both as a car dealer and as a private party, and to this day I still have a Mazda in my humble fleet for family hauling duties, though it does not have to endure the trials and tribulations of that first Miata that found itself in my enthusiastic but abusive hands.
In the following roundup of some of the best used Mazdas you can buy, there are examples from across Mazda's range that are well worth considering against rivals in their respective classes. They may not always be the agreed-upon champion of their breed, but Mazda has carved out a niche with engaging, fun-to-drive vehicles which straddle the gap between everyday utility and true luxury. It is in that in-between space where the value in a Mazda product can be found on the used market, in the opinion of many owners.
MX-5 2006-2015
If you are a fan of the good work of the rogueish crew over at Jalopnik, you probably won't be surprised to find that topping this list of best-used Mazdas is the Miata MX-5, because you already know that the Miata is always the answer, hence the M.I.A.T.A. acronym. You may, however, be wondering where the 1st- and 2nd-generation models are on this list.
While the 1st-generation Miatas are cool, with their flip-up headlights and backpack-like weight, they are aging out of everyday driver territory. In the 2006-2015 3rd-gen cars, or NC generation, you have a very refined car, somewhat larger and easier to live with day-to-day than its earlier forebears.
Despite the addition of more modern instrumentation and entertainment systems, the NC generation MX-5s retain the balance, athleticism, and visual appeal that have made the Miata lineup well regarded. While its larger size and updated appearance depart from the original's purist appeal, it has earned its place in fans' hearts by retaining many of its charms while morphing into a car with fewer compromises. Whether in hard or soft top, this car is still every inch a roadster. Its updated 2.0L engine puts out almost as much power, 170 hp, as the previous-gen Mazdaspeed variant, while a roomier cabin provides more volume and legroom, improving occupant comfort.
RX-8 '09- 11
The RX-8 is a very interesting sports coupe whose rotary-powered engine, design, and sporty performance have been noticed by enthusiasts and, increasingly, by collectors. Early detractors, and those put off by the novelty of its rotary engine firing sequence, have had to stand by and shrug as the RX-8 has carved out a place for itself amongst its competitors.
Looking out across the marketplace, one can see that the depreciation slope for these cars has slowed and plateaued, allowing the argument to be made that these cars are at a moment of transition from decent used sports-car deals to collector cars in the making. When equipped, some would say correctly, with a manual transmission, the 3000 lb RX-8 produces 238 hp, and if you keep the revs up, it rewards drivers with fairly spirited performance.
When on the hunt for a nice RX-8, it is probably the safest course to look for one that lived a sheltered life as the fun weekend car of an older couple, rather than one that has had all the random extras bolted onto it by enthusiastic weekend tuners. A clean example with reasonable mileage should be relatively trouble-free, and the sound it makes once you rev it up should bring a smile to your face, while its handsome design should still attract the occasional glance from passing motorists who know the deal.
Mazdaspeed3 2010-2013
For those shoppers looking for a vehicle that combines utility with athletic driving performance, the Mazdaspeed3 would like a word. This hot hatch is something of a sleeper that has flown somewhat under the radar of the general driving public, but those in the know understand the appeal of Mazda's sporty five-door offering.
Equipped with a fairly potent 2.3L turbocharged engine that produces more than adequate 260 horsepower at higher revs, the Mazdaspeed3 delivers solid smiles per mile. Its transmission features six speeds and a tight ratio, which makes the most of the power on tap.
Being Front Wheel Drive, the Mazdaspeed3 does have a tendency toward torque steer, particularly at launch. This has been mitigated somewhat in later models with updated torque management systems, but with more power on tap, it remains more of an issue than in its less potent Mazda3 stablemate. By opting for the Mazdaspeed3 variant, buyers will enjoy a sportier ride with front and rear spoilers, increased front-seat bolstering, 18-inch wheels, and stiffer springs that impart a very enjoyable character to this hatchback.
Mazda 6 3rd Generation 2014-2021
It is said that adversity is the foundation upon which strength is built, so it is little wonder that the third-generation Mazda6 evolved into a significant competitor in its class, with handsome lines, a well-regarded cabin, and abundant safety systems. After all, it has been forced to claw out a space in a segment dominated by its countrymen, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord, while increasingly having to fend off upstarts from Korea.
By the third generation, which debuted in 2014, the Mazda6 had become very capable. While it does not always stand out in a crowd, it has served as a solid day-to-day driver for thousands of drivers and provided real satisfaction. It is often noted in comparison tests that the Mazda6, with its new-for-2014 Skyactiv architecture, had the edge in driving dynamics over rivals in its class.
It has reached a point on its depreciation curve that often signals a less steep decline than in its initial years, as it transitions from new to used. This means that drivers shopping for a bargain on a highway cruiser or runabout are well advised to consider the Mazda6. Cars equipped with an automatic transmission and the optional i-ELOOP system can return up to 40 mpg on the highway, while blind-spot monitoring, adaptive lighting, the forward obstruction warning system, and rear cross-traffic alert enhance the Mazda6's value proposition.
CX-9 2nd Gen 16-23
The CX-9 is a high-value family hauler that pulls off the trick of seemingly being bigger on the inside. It continues its sleight-of-hand nature, feeling quite agile and light on its feet for a three-row SUV. Its smooth lines, courtesy of Mazda's celebrated design language, help it both blend into the crowd and, at the same time, feel unique without being galvanizing.
The CX-9 is a good example of Mazda's movement through the automotive hierarchy over the years, where it has slowly come to occupy a segment of the market between mainstream offerings in its class and higher-end luxury marks that carry a higher price tag. While nobody is going to confuse the CX-9 for a Lexus, shoppers in the segment will notice and appreciate the abundance of high-end, soft-touch materials throughout the cabin that would not be out of place in a luxury manufacturer's offerings.
The CX-9 forgoes the typical V6 found in most rivals in its class, opting instead to equip the three-row SUV with a turbocharged 2.5L engine. Mazda engineers tuned the torque output to come on relatively low in the power band for a turbocharged mill, and the practical upshot is more than sufficient power, solid fuel economy, and an engaging driving experience. Combined with its pleasing handling characteristics, this SUV can haul the whole family while still making a strong case for being fun to drive.
Mazda3 Hatchback 3rd Generation 2014 - 2018
Following on the heels of the popular second-generation Mazda3 and its lively, enthusiast-pleasing Mazdaspeed variant, the third generation of the Mazda3 had rather large shoes to fill. The engineers at Mazda took up this challenge, and the result is another fun-to-drive but still very utility-oriented hatchback that carved out an enviable niche for itself in its very competitive class.
The Mazda3 features the brand's award-winning Skyactiv architecture. This includes a higher-compression engine, a body that "adds lightness" à la Lotus while increasing structural strength, and a chassis with increased rigidity for gains in both driving dynamics and safety.
The Mazda3 is available in both sedan and hatchback guises, with the sedan featuring stylish lines, while its hatchback stablemate offers interior volume that rivals modern subcompact utilities. The 3 can be had with one of two engine options: an economical 2.0-liter mill good for 155 hp, or a 2.5L inline four-cylinder setup that cranks out 184 hp. Either engine can be mated to a manual or automatic transmission. Despite being able to achieve up to 40 mpg in some guises, the Mazda3 does not sacrifice fun to drive, and drivers who take theirs out in the twisties are rewarded with agile, predictable handling.
CX-3 2016- 2021
The CX-3 is Mazda's worthy entrant into the competitive subcompact SUV class. It stands out in this crowd for its handsome styling, notably upscale cabin materials, and a fun-to-drive nature that belies its relatively modest 146 hp from its four-cylinder engine. The engineers at Mazda kept things simple, and arguably reliable, by forgoing turbocharging, unlike some of its class rivals, and instead opting for naturally aspirated goodness and efficiency, delivering more than acceptable power and up to 34 mpg, depending on whether it is equipped with AWD.
Despite not delivering big power, the CX-3 is capable of delivering a surprising degree of driving excitement. Its relatively low riding height for an SUV helps give it a good center of gravity, which, along with Mazda's penchant for designing well-tuned suspensions, makes the CX-3 a subcompact SUV that is actually fun to drive.
The CX-3 pairs Mazda's lively handling with a cabin that feels more upscale than its competitors', featuring soft-touch materials throughout and gleaming accent pieces. The CX-3 is a solid option in the used-vehicle space for drivers who want the utility and economy of a hatchback but like the ride height and cachet of driving an SUV.
MX-5 Miata ND gen 2016-present
It is often the way with automotive icons such as the Jeep Wranglers or Porsche 911s and their hardcore fanbases: the clamor and cries for a new model are met with hand-wringing upon the car's actual arrival, as purists claim the new variant just isn't the same as the outgoing model. Then the world moves on, the new one becomes just as well regarded, until it too meets its replacement and the cycle begins anew. So it was when the Miata MX-5 ND, or fourth-generation model, took the stage.
Although much worry was voiced across the internet that the MX-5 was getting too big, too weighty, too modern to be considered an heir to the lightweight roadster throne, it has come to be regarded as an excellent sports car. Its adherence to the typical formula, with a few concessions made to the inevitable march of progress, has made old Miata fans happy at last, and a new generation of drivers are coming to appreciate the formula that has made the model a standout.
Featuring a 2.0L motor that produces up to 181 hp, the MX-5 may seem a little underwhelming in terms of power output. However, considering its absolutely svelte 2300 lb weight, this roadster is plenty quick, and its motor is happiest when cranking up the revs. Throw in the fact that the MX-5 features a 50/50 weight balance, and you have yet again another legend in the making.
CX-30 2020 - present
The CX-30 is an athletic subcompact SUV that arguably should be on the radar of shoppers who need AWD or a bit more space than a subcompact car can provide and want to stand out from the typically bland crowd in the segment. The CX-30's smooth lines, long hood, pleasing driving dynamics, and upscale aspirations make a solid case for including it in the shopping list.
Positioned as a city commuter rather than as a trail-bashing SUV, it is a stylish competitor in its segment, with Mazda's design language giving it visual appeal. However, the CX-30 is not just a small SUV with a pretty face. It has the goods to impart an excellent driving experience. A suite of safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, rear cross traffic alert, and more, provides driver assistance.
The base 2.5L engine is more than sufficient for everyday driving duties, but opting for the available turbo provides a significant boost in power, jumping from 186 hp to an engaging 227 hp with the forced induction. Fuel economy on the turbo models will take a hit, making naturally aspirated CX-30s the safer bet for shoppers focused on fuel economy. Starting in 2026, all models are equipped with a limited-slip differential and differential braking to impart solid traction.
CX-5 2nd Generation 2017-2026
In a segment that has often been home to rather boxy, anonymous offerings, the CX-5 has garnered praise for its good looks and for a cabin that offers an experience that makes inroads into the luxury category. With significant sound-deadening insulation and premium materials, the CX-5 earns high marks for low cabin noise and comfort. The 2.5L engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, produces 187 hp, which is not particularly remarkable. It is, however, noted for its reliability.
Interior materials punch above their weight and push the cabin's feel toward luxury, with solid fit and finish and plenty of soft-touch materials throughout. The exterior draws praise from reviewers and the occasional passerby, with a stylish form that sets it apart from the usual suspects in its class, which tend to have a boxier shape and more mainstream styling.
That styling does come at a cost, with the CX-5 sacrificing some interior volume in pursuit of swooping, aerodynamic lines. The driving experience further sets the CX-5 apart from the competition, with Mazda's penchant for making fun-to-drive vehicles once again on display. That zoom-zoom philosophy and signature design language come together to make the CX-5 a compelling consideration in its class.
Methodology
The Mazda vehicles included in this roundup of the best Mazdas you can buy were compiled from the author's extensive experience as a car dealer, mechanic, and competitive driver, along with research from various sources. These sources include, but are not limited to, reviews of the vehicles when they debuted on the market, such as those found in MotorTrend, Car and Driver, Edmunds, and KBB, as well as how they have fared on the market by way of satisfaction rankings and surveys in outlets such as JD Power and Consumer Reports. Depreciation, used vehicle market position, and collectibility were considered through the lens of CarGurus, iSeeCars, Hagerty, and CarEdge.