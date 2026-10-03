10 Of The Best Used Mazda Models You Can Buy

In my misspent youth, some of my first automotive adventures involved brutally abusing a long-suffering Miata on the dusty back roads of central Texas, learning to drift through the endless orchards of Freestone County, and rowing through the gears in the Hill Country. That little Mazda never complained; it just cheerfully put up with the frightful treatment I dished out and always came back more or less intact and ready for more.

That experience sold me early on Mazda's formula for reliable, sensibly priced vehicles that drivers actually enjoy, and I have bought and sold many through the years, both as a car dealer and as a private party, and to this day I still have a Mazda in my humble fleet for family hauling duties, though it does not have to endure the trials and tribulations of that first Miata that found itself in my enthusiastic but abusive hands.

In the following roundup of some of the best used Mazdas you can buy, there are examples from across Mazda's range that are well worth considering against rivals in their respective classes. They may not always be the agreed-upon champion of their breed, but Mazda has carved out a niche with engaging, fun-to-drive vehicles which straddle the gap between everyday utility and true luxury. It is in that in-between space where the value in a Mazda product can be found on the used market, in the opinion of many owners.